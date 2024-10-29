Getty Images/iStockphoto
Microsoft, Google feud heats up with 'astroturfing' accusation
After Google filed a complaint with the EU about Microsoft's cloud practices, Microsoft accused Google of funding shadow campaigns to hurt its business.
Microsoft and Google's public dispute over each other's cloud business practices may not shake buyer's perceptions, despite escalating tensions.
Rima Alaily, Microsoft's general counsel, alleged in an open letter Monday that Google plans to launch an astroturf group aiming to "discredit Microsoft with competition authorities and policymakers and mislead the public." Astroturf groups are campaigns created to influence consumers and policymakers by demonstrating widespread support for an idea or policy, when in reality there is little support for the policy.
Alaily accused Google of engaging in shadow campaigns by hiding its involvement in other organizations discrediting Microsoft. The allegations follow Google's complaint with the European Commission in September about Microsoft's cloud licensing practices, which Google claimed lock customers into a single vendor.
Google responded to Microsoft's letter, saying it has been public about its "concerns with Microsoft's cloud licensing."
"We and many others believe that Microsoft's anticompetitive practices lock-in customers and create negative downstream effects that impact cybersecurity, innovation and choice," a Google Cloud spokesperson said.
The dispute between Microsoft and Google likely doesn't concern tech or cloud decision-makers at this point, said Forrester analyst Dario Maisto. Maisto added that he's not heard concerns from business leaders about Microsoft and Google's issues with one another.
"The European cloud market is more vibrant than ever, and this [letter] may give some vigor to this exchange between the vendors, but this does not seem to concern end-user organizations as of now," he said.
Google, Microsoft target each other's business practices
Microsoft's Alaily said Google wants to bolster its cloud computing service, Google Cloud Platform, by attacking Microsoft Azure. She noted that Google's attack comes at a time when the company is facing multiple antitrust lawsuits and a "reckoning" with policymakers.
"At a time when Google should be focused on addressing legitimate questions about its business, it is instead turning its vast resources towards tearing down others," she wrote.
Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of market research firm Deep Analysis, also said he believes Microsoft and Google's spat likely won't affect buyer's views of the two cloud providers, even though Microsoft's claims about Google's astroturf lobbying practices to discredit the company "ring true."
"This is very much 'insider' news and the ethical bar is set incredibly low these days for any major tech firm," he said. "Despite the impassioned arguments by Microsoft against Google's alleged astroturf strategy, few will have much interest in hearing them, and likely even less sympathy for either party in the dispute."
Alan Pelz-SharpeFounder, Deep Analysis
Indeed, Pelz-Sharpe noted Microsoft has been accused of using similar tactics in the past.
"It's sadly common practice, both in tech and politics, to disguise attacks against rivals through the use of seemingly independent groups," he said.
Pelz-Sharpe said he doubts the companies' cloud practice grievances will stir regulators, especially as Google is already facing antitrust lawsuits in the U.S. and Microsoft addressed European Union officials' competition concerns by unbundling Microsoft Teams from its Office 365 products.
Makenzie Holland is a senior news writer covering big tech and federal regulation. Prior to joining TechTarget Editorial, she was a general assignment reporter for the Wilmington StarNews and a crime and education reporter at the Wabash Plain Dealer.