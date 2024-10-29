Microsoft, Google feud heats up with 'astroturfing' accusation

Microsoft and Google's public dispute over each other's cloud business practices may not shake buyer's perceptions, despite escalating tensions.

Rima Alaily, Microsoft's general counsel, alleged in an open letter Monday that Google plans to launch an astroturf group aiming to "discredit Microsoft with competition authorities and policymakers and mislead the public." Astroturf groups are campaigns created to influence consumers and policymakers by demonstrating widespread support for an idea or policy, when in reality there is little support for the policy.

Alaily accused Google of engaging in shadow campaigns by hiding its involvement in other organizations discrediting Microsoft. The allegations follow Google's complaint with the European Commission in September about Microsoft's cloud licensing practices, which Google claimed lock customers into a single vendor.

Google responded to Microsoft's letter, saying it has been public about its "concerns with Microsoft's cloud licensing."

"We and many others believe that Microsoft's anticompetitive practices lock-in customers and create negative downstream effects that impact cybersecurity, innovation and choice," a Google Cloud spokesperson said.

The dispute between Microsoft and Google likely doesn't concern tech or cloud decision-makers at this point, said Forrester analyst Dario Maisto. Maisto added that he's not heard concerns from business leaders about Microsoft and Google's issues with one another.

"The European cloud market is more vibrant than ever, and this [letter] may give some vigor to this exchange between the vendors, but this does not seem to concern end-user organizations as of now," he said.