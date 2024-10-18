Cloud providers escape regulatory scrutiny -- for now

Though cloud providers Google, Microsoft and Amazon provide the lion's share of cloud computing services worldwide, competition in cloud computing isn't ringing regulators' alarm bells right now, despite Google raising its own concerns.

Google filed a complaint with the European Commission in September accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud licensing practices that could lock customers into a single cloud services provider. Google warned that Microsoft's legacy licensing practices force customers into vendor lock-in, pointing to Microsoft's bundling of its Office 365 and Teams products as an example. Microsoft later unbundled the products to address the European Commission's concerns about competition.

While competition in cloud computing might eventually become an issue, it's likely not something European regulators are worried about now, Forrester Research analyst Dario Maisto said. It's also not a priority for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which submitted a request for information (RFI) on cloud computing practices in March 2023. After receiving only 102 public comments on the RFI, the agency released its findings in November 2023. Though it highlighted competition as one of the greatest areas of concern, the FTC took no further action aside from noting multiple areas of "ongoing interest and inquiry" around market competition for cloud computing.

"The public cloud platforms market in Europe is more vibrant than ever, so any anticompetitive practices may have consequences in the long run, while for short-term, European firms may not be too concerned," Maisto said.

While European companies are rarely locked into a single cloud vendor, Maisto said, it's still a concern for business leaders as they plan their organizations' cloud strategies.