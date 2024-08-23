Google antitrust case explained: What's next?

In a landmark case, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Google holds an illegal monopoly over the internet search market and effectively blocks competitors from gaining market share.

Google's antitrust case is one of the most notable antitrust cases in decades and signifies the first antitrust win against Big Tech since Microsoft's antitrust settlement in 1998. Although penalties, restrictions or remedies for Google's monopoly have not yet been decided, this case could have big implications for other Big Tech companies and set a legal precedent for antitrust cases in the future.

Changes in Google's business practices could lead to significant shifts in internet search engines and consumer choices among other Big Tech companies. Here's everything you need to know.

Details about the antitrust case On Aug. 5, 2024, a federal judge ruled that Google held an illegal monopoly on online search and advertising in a case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The case, which was filed by the DOJ in 2020 and joined by over 30 state attorneys general, raised concerns about Google's market dominance in the internet search market and alleged that Google was engaging in illegal practices to suppress competing search engines, such as Bing and DuckDuckGo. Specifically, Google established contracts with major companies -- including internet browsers and smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Android -- to be the default search engine on these devices, which pushed out competitors and stopped them from gaining market share. "Because Google's Search market is so dominant and it is inextricably tied to Google Chrome, Google Ad Network, Google Ads Hub, Google Analytics, and Google Tag Manager, they are demonstrating monopoly power when they cause harm to the market," according to Ted Sfikas, field chief technology officer at Amplitude, a digital analytics platform. The ruling by Judge Amit Mehta agreed with the DOJ that Google acted as a monopolist in the internet search space by barring competitors, as well as created a feedback loop between the monopolization of internet search and increased ad revenue, allowing the company to hike up digital ad prices and dominate the market even more. Google "enjoys an 89.2% share of the market for general search services, which increases to 94.9% on mobile devices," according to the ruling. According to the ruling, Google's behavior violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, which bars businesses or individuals from monopolizing interstate trade or commerce, including attempting or conspiring to monopolize. However, Google has announced it intends to appeal the ruling, alleging that it will restrict consumers from accessing their preferred search engine.

How this compares to other antitrust cases The Supreme Court's ruling is a significant victory for antitrust enforcement and is one of the most impactful antitrust rulings for Big Tech in decades. The case shares similarities with Microsoft's antitrust case in 1999, which found that Microsoft was monopolizing the web app market by intertwining the Windows operating system with Internet Explorer. In that case, Microsoft settled, and the ruling imposed restrictions to prevent monopolization. However, this isn't the only antitrust case that's currently active. Another suit against Google, filed by the Biden administration in 2023 related to the monopolization of the AdTech space, is set for September. Additionally, other Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Apple have ongoing antitrust cases. However, Google's case differs from other antitrust cases because these statutes haven't been used against a search engine before. According to Baruch Labunski, CEO of Rank Secure, "It was amplified by the fact that Google, a private company, was also using its dominance to control the information that people see. In that respect, companies that were in their inner financial circle were given priority, and the news they supported was promoted while other news was censored."

How will this affect internet searches? Much like Microsoft's case set a legal precedent for software companies, restrictions that might be imposed on Google could fundamentally change how consumers use search engines and the results they get from Google and search engines in general. Here are a few ways that internet searches may change based on the results of Google's antitrust lawsuit. Default engine changes One of the main components of the suits is the exclusive multibillion-dollar deals to be the default search engine for device manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung. If the outcome puts restrictions in place to bar these contracts, the result could be a change in default search options. This could significantly disrupt Google's search engine monopoly and pave the way for many other shifts in internet searches. Additional competitors Restrictions on Google's monopoly or divestment in operations could introduce new competition in the search engine market. "Numerous other search engines could absorb some of Google's market," according to Labunski. "It will deplete some of Google's financial resources and possibly allow for competition, especially in the corporate market." Additional competitors can introduce a more diverse range of search options, including the possibility of more AI-powered search options, such as OpenAI's SearchGPT. Microsoft's search engine Bing has also been incorporating AI into its search. If Microsoft can gain a bigger market share, the adoption of AI into search engines might surge to revolutionize search engines. More competitors might also drive innovation and creativity, shaking up the standards for internet search and introducing new features and, ultimately, better search results. Digital advertising changes Another key part of the case is Google's advertising practices, which secure the monopoly Google has over the market. If those practices are forced to change because of the ruling, it might cause a shift in digital advertising, including the types of ads consumers see and their relevancy. Consumer choices The emergence of new competitors and increased search engine options gives consumers the choice of what search engine they want to use, which can also lead to more informed decision-making from consumers. An increase in consumer choices could also make internet search users more aware of the privacy policies of different engines and affect the efficacy of Google's ad practices.

What does this ruling mean for other Big Tech companies? Regardless of the outcome, the ruling will have broad implications for other Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Meta, as well as more visibility and new precedence on other antitrust cases. Overall, these changes could improve transparency between consumers and companies and allow for more consumer choice. "[The ruling] serves as a warning to other tech companies against unfair competition practices since it proves that they aren't invincible in court," says Labunski. "The big change will come about once the court stipulates what Google must do actionably to correct itself under the ruling."