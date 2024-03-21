DOJ sues Apple for monopolizing smartphone market

The U.S. Department of Justice and 16 states sued Apple on Thursday for monopolizing the smartphone market.

The DOJ alleges that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market by violating the Sherman Act, one of the U.S.'s foundational antitrust laws. The DOJ said Apple maintains its illegal monopoly through contractual restrictions and fees limiting the functionality developers can offer iPhone users. The company also selectively restricts access between third-party apps and its operating system, the DOJ said.

The DOJ likened its case against Apple to the antitrust case against Microsoft in the early 2000s. That case resulted in Microsoft opening its operating system, a move the DOJ credits with spurring innovation and competition in the industry.

"The landmark Microsoft case held a monopolist liable under the antitrust laws for leveraging its market position to undermine technologies that would have made it easier for users to choose different computer operating systems," U.S. Acting Associate Attorney General Ben Mizer said during a press conference on Thursday announcing the DOJ's lawsuit against Apple. "Today's complaint alleges that Apple has engaged in many of the same tactics that Microsoft used."