OpenText bolsters secure file sharing with Teams integration

Secure file sharing means more than encryption to protect from would-be outsider threats -- it includes protecting employees from accidentally passing sensitive information to co-workers who don't have privileges to see it.

That's all more complicated in the era of cloud document sharing, when files can be uploaded to collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams. Where does a file go by default when someone shares it in Teams? SharePoint, unless the enterprise maps it elsewhere.

"Many customers have told us that's not what they want," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer at OpenText, discussing the latest output of his company's partnership with Microsoft. "The goal of the partnership is to build connectivity so that OpenText Core Content, OpenText Documentum and the OpenText Content Suite become a storage option that users can set by default."

OpenText joins competitors -- such as Box -- in releasing a Teams integration where its various document clouds can provide the backbone for Teams document sharing. All the compliance and access controls users set up in Core and other OpenText secure file sharing clouds remain in place as employees share docs across Teams channels.

Microsoft cooperating with competitors on Teams document sharing is good for business, despite its own competitive interests with OneDrive and SharePoint secure file-sharing tools, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis. The document cloud market is so enormous, companies such as Box and OpenText -- which respectively work with medium-to-large and the largest of companies -- could "grow another billion dollars and not touch each other," he added.

Majzoub said he has not yet heard any call from OpenText customers for similar integration of its enterprise document clouds with Slack, the biggest Teams competitor. That makes sense, Pelz-Sharpe said, because many people use Slack to collaborate and not as a content repository. But that may change quickly in the future as Slack and Salesforce meld their features and capabilities.

"A lot of people use Salesforce as their system of record; that's reality," Pelz-Sharpe said. "Salesforce, by default, is an enormous document management system."

Joint Microsoft Teams and OpenText Core users can make Core the default document repository, which retains access controls for sensitive content.