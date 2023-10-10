OpenText's Aviator AI services 10 years in the making

OpenText users will get access to Aviators, a line of AI-powered automation services previewed earlier this year, starting today. Much in the spirit of Salesforce's AI tools, the Aviators automate single tasks or a group of tasks within an application.

The AI Aviators come with the release of the fall update to Cloud Editions, the cloud versions of OpenText's applications and services suite. They are grouped into six general categories: IT Operations Aviator, for IT service management; DevOps Aviator, for authoring and testing software; Content Aviator, for searching for enterprise information using natural-language AI; Experience Aviator, for customer communications, marketing and service; Cybersecurity Aviator, for adding AI to threat detection; and Business Network Aviator, for AI analysis and text generation for supply chain applications.

Most of the tools are available now, with the remainder to come between now and January, said OpenText executive vice president and chief product officer Muhi Majzoub. They generally come as subscription add-ons to existing OpenText products.

Some of the tools deploy generative AI to automate text creation. Others use analytics-based AI to surface trends to which users can respond. Still others, such as Content Aviator, deploy large language models to understand user questions and deliver more accurate results. Many Aviators combine AI technologies to automate a particular operation, such as how OpenText's Magellan AI works with Vertica analytics, acquired from Micro Focus, to create data visualizations.

The tactical deployment of Aviators across OpenText Cloud Editions is an effective way to take the broad capabilities of AI and give users specific business use cases, one of which is the automation of wording, filing and solving a service ticket, said Mark Beccue, a Futurum Group analyst. While the idea of AI intrigues software buyers, it needs to address the bottom line.

"[They're] very, very specific examples of applications where you take AI and make them better," Beccue said.

OpenText executive vice president and chief product officer Muhi Majzoub speaks at OpenText Enfuse 2019.