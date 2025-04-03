Trump aims to consolidate federal IT contracts

President Donald Trump wants federal IT, goods and services contracts consolidated within one federal agency. Yet complex procurement processes and agency staff cuts could make the effort to centralize difficult.

Trump signed an executive order to consolidate federal procurement within the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), an agency that contracts and purchases goods, services and technology for the federal government.

The Trump administration said the federal government spends roughly $490 billion annually on federal contracts for goods and services, primarily purchased by individual departments and agencies. According to the order, the administration wants to return GSA to its original mandate of procuring government goods and services in a centralized fashion rather than allowing multiple agencies to initiate their own contracts. Going forward, GSA will be charged with identifying and eliminating duplicate contracts and finding other redundancies in government procurement.

The question is whether GSA will be able to handle a substantially increased workload as it takes over more federal procurement contracts for goods, services and IT, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis.

"Procurement processes are complex, and in some cases, contracts have been running for decades," Pelz-Sharpe said. "One has to hope the GSA has a detailed and incredibly efficient plan to absorb all the new work and manage the change."