OMB memo creates confusion for federal IT contractors

The Office of Management and Budget's memo to freeze federal agency funding disbursement caused mass confusion among federal IT contractors this week.

OMB's memo called for federal agencies to "temporarily pause" disbursement of federal assistance implicated by President Donald Trump's executive orders regarding energy, gender and DEI initiatives, while the administration assessed agency loan, grant and assistance programs. Immediate backlash, including lawsuits, caused President Donald Trump's administration to rescind the memo before it was scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Though the OMB memo referenced Trump's executive orders when directing agencies on which programs to freeze funding for, its vague language caused significant concern among federal IT contractors, said Deniece Peterson, senior director of research at Deltek. The U.S. Department of Defense issued a memo Tuesday clarifying that it will not pause contract funding.

"I think what's happened is because of this disarray in how this stuff is being communicated, it leaves time and room for misinterpretation," Peterson said. "You've got upheaval in the workforce, agencies don't have their appointees in, some of the career leadership there have been let go -- nobody knows what's going on in these agencies."