DOGE divides policymakers on federal IT modernization

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency's approach to improving government efficiency and modernizing federal IT has created a divide in Congress. While overhauling legacy IT systems is a bipartisan goal, Democrats disagree with DOGE's methods.

After President Donald Trump created DOGE upon taking office in January, the group began cutting staff at agencies across the federal government, eliminating federal contracts, assessing data access and reviewing opportunities to incorporate new technologies into government processes.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), chairwoman of the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, said during a hearing Tuesday that the Trump administration and DOGE have prioritized modernizing government technology, identifying "federal IT as the backbone for all government programs, operations and spending."

DOGE is burning down the house and calling it a renovation. Erie MeyerFormer chief technologist, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

However, cuts and layoffs at agencies including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Department of Homeland Security will stunt the progress of federal IT modernization, argued Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), ranking member of the subcommittee. Her concerns were echoed by Erie Meyer, former chief technologist at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Meyer resigned from her role in February and spoke as a witness during the hearing.

"DOGE is burning down the house and calling it a renovation," she said. "This path is making government less efficient, less secure and less capable of protecting the people it's supposed to serve."

DOGE stokes fears DOGE, which is not an official government agency but an initiative created by Trump, is centralizing access to the "most sensitive data the government holds" without proper oversight, Meyer testified. She said she also questioned the agency's vetting of AI tools staffers are using to analyze that data. "When DOGE arrived at my agency, they didn't modernize anything," she said. "Instead, they broke the consumer complaint system that the CFPB runs per Congressional mandate. As a result, at least 75 families facing imminent foreclosure of their homes were left in limbo. Service members could no longer submit banking statements to report being illegally overcharged in interest." Brown shared Meyer's concerns, noting that DOGE's efforts "may undermine the integrity of federal IT modernization, particularly regarding the protection of sensitive data and the layoffs of critical IT and cybersecurity experts."