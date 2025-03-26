Congress weighs changes to regulatory agency CFPB

Congress is considering legislative reforms to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a financial regulatory agency that dropped multiple lawsuits against large banking institutions following President Donald Trump's freeze to the agency's work.

The CFPB is one of many regulatory agencies Trump is targeting for implementing what the administration calls overly burdensome rules and regulations for businesses. Upon taking office in January, Trump issued an executive order stopping all regulatory agencies from creating new rules. Later, the CFPB under new leadership dropped lawsuits brought during former President Joe Biden's administration against JPMorgan Chase, Zelle and other financial institutions.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions, said during a hearing Wednesday that the committee will consider reforms to various aspects of the regulatory agency's structure and processes. That includes providing businesses with greater clarity on unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices (UDAAPs), limiting use of civil investigative demands (CIDs), transitioning leadership structure from a single director to a bipartisan commission and transferring agency funding to a congressional appropriations process for greater oversight.

Barr criticized the Biden administration's handling of business regulation and said former CFPB director Rohit Chopra "prioritized politics over sound policy."

"Nowhere has overregulation and overreach been more evident than at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which became the most unchecked and unaccountable agency in the entire federal government under the previous administration," Barr said.