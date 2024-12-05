Experts urge DOGE to prioritize tech over agency cuts



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

The Department of Government Efficiency wants to cut federal costs by eliminating federal agencies. Experts, however, would rather DOGE leaders Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy focus on modernizing processes than slash what they see as a necessary workforce.

The government should make better use of technology, said Steve Kelman, professor of public management at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Kelman said he would applaud technology leaders such as Musk for putting efforts behind tech acceleration in government as a method of improving efficiency and overall performance to "deliver services better, to serve citizens better." However, based on public comments from Musk and Ramaswamy, Kelman believes the duo will focus more on cutting jobs.

"It would be helpful to have someone try to make the government better at using technology," he said. "My worry is Musk doesn't care about that. My guess is he doesn't really care about improving the way the government uses technology compared to just destroying government agencies."

Federal agencies already reckon with lack of resources Musk and Ramaswamy plan to make cuts to agencies already operating with minimal budgets, making it difficult to reduce the workforce and modernize outdated processes, according to Erica Groshen, senior economics adviser at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. For example, statistical federal agencies, which include the Census Bureau, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), have experienced significant budget cuts over the last 20 to 30 years, she said. "They have been continually making do with less this whole time, which is not a recipe for a lot of flab in the budget," Groshen said, referring to the BLS. She served as commissioner of the BLS from 2013 to 2017. These aren't the only agencies to face resource constraints. In 2022, Congress passed the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, which increased merger filing fees to provide additional resources to federal enforcement agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission tasked with assessing business deals like M&A. Groshen said statistical agencies such as the BLS continually issue reports. If the agency wants to make a change or incorporate new technology, it must have the capacity to test its innovations while still producing statistical reports in the old way. Agencies must maintain capacity for resilience and avoid "single points of failure," she said. Incorporating new technologies such as artificial intelligence is difficult for agencies when they have "barely enough money" to keep existing processes running, Groshen said. "Innovating in those contexts is going to actually require an infusion of money until you have a new system up in place and it's reliable and underway," she said. "That's pretty hard for a plan like what the DOGE wants to do." Additionally, should an agency like BLS face cuts, it could result in stakeholders failing to have key federal statistics on inflation and employment, Groshen said. Currently, she said federal data serves as the "gold standard" to which private companies might compare their statistics to prove data reliability. "There might be some private sector companies that start cobbling something together. But whatever they cobble together would not have the history that the statistical agency provides or the transparency or certainty that they'll keep producing it," she said. Instead of cutting the BLS workforce, Musk and Ramaswamy could improve processes like the flow of data from the private sector to statistical agencies so agencies could better take advantage of "this burgeoning supply of digitized operations throughout the economy," Groshen said.