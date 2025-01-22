Venture capital ties could shift U.S. government policies

U.S. technology policies and government operations stand to face a significant shift under President Donald Trump's administration, where policy advisers with backgrounds in venture capital will play a role in prioritizing innovation and deregulation.

Trump's administration is rife with former venture capitalists, from Vice President JD Vance to AI and cryptocurrency czar David Sacks. Vance previously worked for Peter Thiel, a prominent venture capitalist who donated millions to Trump and Vance election campaigns.

It's not uncommon, particularly for Republican administrations, to bring in individuals with business experience, including from venture capital, said Doug Calidas, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and senior vice president of government affairs at the nonprofit Americans for Responsible Innovation. However, the number of individuals with venture capital connections in the Trump administration at the highest levels is "unprecedented," he said.

"There are so many different names connected with Peter Thiel, from JD Vance on down," Calidas said. "They're going to have outsized influence."

The VC effect on U.S. policies, government Venture capitalists tend to focus on innovation and, within the Trump administration, will likely have "an instinct to try to move toward deregulation" as a way to promote innovation and growth, Calidas said. Indeed, Trump in his first week in office issued an executive order halting federal agencies from introducing new rules and regulations, and repealed former President Joe Biden's executive order on artificial intelligence safety and security. He's also paused fund disbursement for certain provisions within the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The IRA provides clean energy incentives to businesses, while the infrastructure law expands broadband deployment in the U.S. Trump also created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by X and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman and former Republican presidential candidate, was also tapped to lead the agency, but has since indicated that he intends to depart for "future plans in Ohio." Although DOGE's purpose is described as "modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity," Ramaswamy said in a post on X last year that the agency will assess cutting federal agencies, rules and regulations. "Traditional Republican conservatism is generally small government, but it's not anti-government in the same way this new movement is," said Rob Lalka, a professor at Tulane University's Freeman School of Business and author of The Venture Alchemists: How Big Tech Turned Profits Into Power. Lalka argues that the "reshaping" of the Republican party toward a more venture capital-like mindset began in 2016 with Thiel's first $1.25 million donation to Trump, followed by a $15 million donation to Vance during his 2022 campaign for the Ohio Senate seat. Although it's not just an issue of money, Lalka said Thiel's investments in Trump and Vance -- totaling more than $16 million, along with more than $277 million in donations from Musk during Trump's 2024 campaign -- helped shape the course of the new administration. Lalka said it remains to be seen whether the influence of venture capitalists on U.S. policies will result in a small portfolio of efficiency successes via the risks of "chaos, confusion and disruption" through restructuring measures such as agency and regulation cuts. "That's an incredible sum of money that is being put behind these people in the Republican party. That reshapes the Republican party away from the Reagan-era small government conservatism that was more traditional and toward a more strident, anti-government libertarian streak that is straight out of Silicon Valley," he said.