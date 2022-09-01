Inflation Reduction Act boosts clean energy incentives

The Inflation Reduction Act funnels billions into incentivizing clean energy technology development and deployment in the U.S., something businesses can take advantage of.

Signed into law in August, the IRA provides $385 billion in funding for clean energy production and addressing climate risk over the next 10 years. It gives businesses tax deductions for energy-efficient commercial buildings. It extends tax credits through 2024 for producing electricity from renewable resources such as wind and for investment in energy properties such as solar.

It also aims to boost the U.S. clean energy supply chain by incentivizing domestic production of clean energy technologies and by offering tax incentives for U.S. companies to manufacture products like carbon capture systems and offshore wind components.

The bill is "all carrots, no sticks," according to Zach Friedman, director of federal policy at sustainability nonprofit Ceres. He said the bill strongly focuses on domestic clean energy manufacturing and deployment, and making sure costs for clean energy use remain at a minimum for businesses and consumers.

The IRA provides industrial decarbonization grants and financing, as well as funding for procurement from the government for clean energy products, he said.

This bill is a monumental, historic investment on both the supply and the demand side and across industries. Zach FriedmanDirector of federal policy, Ceres

Effects of the Inflation Reduction Act Friedman said the IRA will lead to significant growth of the domestic clean energy technology supply chain, as well as technology deployment. The bill's incentives and guarantees in certain areas of funding for 10 years will likely spur private investment in the clean energy market, he said. Friedman added that investing in the clean energy technology supply chain is critical, particularly given the supply chain challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic and global conflicts. "This provides stability and access to be able to provide goods to market at an affordable and constant rate," he said. The IRA also invests in clean energy jobs, which Friedman believes will help boost support for clean energy across the country. It also increases tax credits by 10% for businesses establishing clean energy projects in communities that previously relied on extracting and processing energy sources such as coal and natural gas for employment. Friedman said the bill is a "further signal and certainty" from the government of the size and growth trajectory of the clean energy market. "In 10 years, because of all this investment and deployment, I think it's going to greatly accelerate investment in innovation, and we will get a lot of new technologies," Friedman said. "That's incentivized to be produced here with good-paying jobs in regions that need that investment."