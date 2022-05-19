CEOs name environmental sustainability a top business focus

Environmental sustainability has become a top 10 priority for business leaders as investors, employees and regulators push companies on how they're combating and addressing climate change.

According to Gartner's annual CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey, environmental sustainability has hit the top 10 list of CEO priorities for the first time in the history of the survey, as it jumped to eighth place from 14th in 2019 and 20th in 2015. The survey was conducted between July 2021 and December 2021 among more than 400 senior business executives across various industries.

The survey revealed that environmental sustainability serves as a "competitive differentiator," according to respondents. Seventy-four percent of CEOs said increasing their environmental, social and governance efforts serves as an attractor to investors.

"CEOs say investors want better profit returns and growth in revenue, while also driving environmental and social changes," said Kristin Moyer, distinguished vice president and analyst at Gartner. "And CEOs are finding that ESG is a way to attract customers, talent and investors."

Indeed, investor interest is behind the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed climate risk disclosure rule, which would make reporting on climate-related risks and greenhouse gas emissions mandatory. The comment period for the proposed rule was recently extended to June 17 due to an outpouring of interest from stakeholders.

Though the proposed SEC rule is not a driver for business interest in sustainability, Moyer said it does put additional pressure on companies to "solidify their processes for identifying, managing and disclosing climate risks and opportunities."

However, as environmental sustainability efforts gain more traction, CEOs and senior business leaders are running into some challenges when it comes to setting and meeting sustainability goals.

