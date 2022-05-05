CIOs need to balance tech with business sustainability

A growing push behind business sustainability means business leaders will be tasked with assessing and outlining plans to reduce a company's carbon footprint -- and they'll need to be careful about what new technologies are adopted to help accomplish those tasks.

Though there are a number of emerging technologies that can help a business measure, keep track of and report on carbon emissions, experts like Forrester Research analyst Abhijit Sunil warn that same technology could also worsen a company's carbon footprint if it's not used properly.

Edge computing, which processes data near the originating source, and internet of things devices, for example, can help provide more accurate measurements of a business's carbon footprint. Yet the technologies contribute to more e-waste and distribute the carbon footprint further out within a business, Sunil said.

"While technology has developed tools that will help us to measure and take action on carbon footprint reduction, there are overarching digital trends that, if not used at the right scale and for the right use cases, might pose risks for the overall carbon footprint of an organization," he said.

As CIOs and business leaders consider technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence and other tools to measure carbon emissions and meet business sustainability goals, Sunil said it's important to consider the right use cases for those technologies so a company's carbon footprint doesn't expand.

Finding the right use case Sunil said CIOs will need to carefully identify a use case and what they'd like a certain technology to accomplish as far as reducing the carbon footprint before moving forward with the technology. This includes understanding the "inherent carbon footprint" of the technology used to meet a sustainability goal, Sunil said. If a CIO identifies the right use case and right scale for that technology where it will offset its own carbon footprint, then it can be beneficial to the business's sustainability goals, Sunil said. Existing environmental monitoring tools that help gather data regarding a business's most carbon-intensive processes, products and services such as cloud carbon footprint calculators can also help advance a business's sustainability goals, Sunil said. Public cloud offerings from companies like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform can leave a significant carbon footprint. These tools "help IT leaders to make decisions on how much should be on the public cloud versus on premises," Sunil said. As CIOs and IT leaders assess technology use to meet sustainability goals, business investors also want evidence that a business cares about its sustainability plan.