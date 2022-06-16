Green software summit outlines developer best practices

Climate-friendly software practices are largely in the hands of organizations, but there are steps individual developers can take to benefit the environment.

The Green Software Foundation, which launched in May 2021, is a not-for-profit organization formed under the Linux Foundation and backed by tech giants Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft and Thoughtworks. The foundation focuses on sustainable software that can help tackle climate change, said Chris Murphy, CEO of Thoughtworks North America, during a keynote at this week's Green Software Foundation Global Summit in New York. Two ways to make this solution possible are to build greener software with sustainability built in, he said, and to change the culture of software so sustainability becomes a core priority.

"I feel that we're at a pivotal moment here in society as we see this increasing digitization of every industry of every organization in the world," Murphy said. "We've got an opportunity -- and I would argue an obligation -- to ensure that digitization is occurring in a sustainable way."

"This whole conversation is important because everything is enabled by software," said Abhijit Sunil, an analyst at Forrester Research. In other words, software is still eating the world, he said.

Green software movement gaining traction A 2021 Forrester report warned that technology can no longer ignore the mandate for environmental sustainability. In the past, "green" was more about money than about the planet, the report said, but climate change awareness has reversed that thinking. "Although the effects of climate change on consuming and creating data aren't yet under the same spotlight as they are in the steel and plastics industries, this issue will gain prominence in the coming decade," the Forrester report said. Until recently, the conversation about green software had mostly resided in academia, Forrester's Sunil said, but it's becoming a topic of conversation for major IT services players. For example, the companies involved in the Software Foundation are working on guidelines for code reusability, Sunil said, to maximize code reusage and optimize code's energy consumption. Simon Mingay, a research vice president at Gartner, explained that the main reason why the green software movement has been slow to gain traction is the complexity involved with coordinating a company's moving parts -- which range from enterprise and solution architectures to operations and sourcing teams. In addition to measuring energy, resources and greenhouse gas emissions from the combined parts, companies must also consider other point optimizations such as productivity and cost. Sunil and Mingay agree that although there are many moving parts to the green software movement, individual developers have an important role to play. "Software efficiency is the one key term that that keeps coming up with everybody I speak with," Sunil said. Optimization of efficiency in code development is the key contribution that developers can make toward sustainability, he said.

Practical tips for software efficiency Every developer's journey toward sustainable tech starts with a company's guiding principles, said Emily Sommer, software engineer at Etsy, during a summit panel discussion. The Forrester report agrees that an internal value chain, where sustainable attitudes are embedded within the workforce and sustainability goals are clear from the top down, can help improve a company's long-term energy profile. That doesn't mean developers should wait until their company steps up to the sustainable plate. There are small changes an individual developer can make to their workflow, Sommer said, like designing a way to automatically clean up a system. "If you can identify it, you can get rid of it," she said. On a larger scale, doubling in a data silo is a sure way to overuse resources, Sommer said. She advised that developers ensure a good design review process is in place to get feedback and generate a hive mind geared toward sustainability. For developers working with mobile or web development, the first port of call should be to reduce polling network calls, said Will Spielberg, engineering manager at Spotify. In the same vein, customizing metadata or packets can reduce the size of the data, he said. If you can't monitor it, if you can't measure it, you're not changing anything. Will SpielbergEngineering manager, Spotify Spotify has monitors in place to measure carbon efficiency for all levels in the organization, right down to the individual developer, Spielberg said. "Maybe that's the No. 1 thing that you could do, because if you can't monitor it, if you can't measure it, you're not changing anything," Spielberg said.