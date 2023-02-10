How industries use AI to ensure sustainability

The perception that AI development and training has a negative impact on the environment is reversible when industries apply AI systems in ways that support sustainability.

The public sector and private enterprises can address climate change and related environmental challenges with concerted action. More than 130 countries and 800 large organizations have pledged to become net-zero, where atmospheric emissions they make are canceled out by those they remove. When companies set net-zero targets, they focus on both direct emissions from their operations and indirect emissions. Many net-zero companies reduce and offset their greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate negative impacts on the environment with the help of AI.

The terms net-zero; environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability overlap, but are not the same. Sustainability is a broad term that encompasses ESG while net-zero is a component of a company's sustainability strategy. A company's net-zero plan typically consists of three objectives: measure and report emissions, reduce said emissions by optimizing operational and business processes, and offset residual emissions through mechanisms like carbon credits.

The potential for sustainable AI is twofold. First, a plethora of potential AI applications exist for industries at large, which can collectively make up their sustainability strategies. Second, many industry-specific use cases for AI are hitting the mainstream.

Sustainability strategy applications for AI An enterprise's sustainability strategy can apply AI in the following ways: Emissions monitoring and reporting. Monitor and analyze a company's emissions data to identify areas for improvement.

Monitor and analyze a company's emissions data to identify areas for improvement. Supply chain tracking. Analyze and monitor the sustainability practices of suppliers.

Analyze and monitor the sustainability practices of suppliers. Predictive maintenance. Predict equipment failures and schedule maintenance to minimize unscheduled downtime and reduce energy waste.

Predict equipment failures and schedule maintenance to minimize unscheduled downtime and reduce energy waste. Smart transportation. Optimize transportation networks and logistics to minimize emissions from transportation.

Optimize transportation networks and logistics to minimize emissions from transportation. Energy efficiency. Optimize building energy systems, lighting, HVAC systems and other equipment to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Optimize building energy systems, lighting, HVAC systems and other equipment to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Renewable energy integration. Integrate renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, at the grid level.

Integrate renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, at the grid level. Carbon capture and storage. Optimize the design and operation of carbon capture and storage systems to reduce emissions from industrial processes.