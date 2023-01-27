How do green marketing and sustainable marketing differ?

Green and sustainable marketing center around corporate responsibility, but they differ in scope.

As consumers show increased interest in organizations' environmental and social practices, such as efforts to reduce carbon emissions and labor exploitation, many organizations have begun to change how they conduct business and market themselves. Some companies have adopted green marketing, which focuses on environmental protection. Other businesses have adopted sustainable marketing, which promotes an organization's support for both social and environmental causes.

Green and sustainable marketing can help organizations appeal to a growing base of environmentally and socially conscious consumers, employees and investors. Marketing leaders should understand the differences between green and sustainable marketing so they can create and launch the most effective campaigns for their target audiences.

What is green marketing? Green marketing is the promotion of brands and products based on their perceived level of environmental sustainability. Organizations that use green marketing aim to link their products and services with a larger environmental mission, such as climate change, to improve brand loyalty with environmentally conscious consumers. This type of marketing often focuses on specific steps organizations have taken to reduce their negative effects on the environment. For instance, a green marketing campaign may center on an organization's use of organic fibers in products or its investment in renewable energy. Although green marketing campaigns can reflect genuine and effective efforts to reduce waste and carbon emissions, some organizations use them to make consumers believe they've taken steps to protect the environment when they haven't. This is known as greenwashing.

What is sustainable marketing? Sustainable marketing is the promotion of brands and products based on their perceived level of environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability. This strategy focuses on social issues, such as discrimination and workplace conditions, in addition to environmental issues. Sustainable marketing also focuses on organizations' corporate governance policies, such as the disparity between CEO compensation and median employee pay. Organizations that engage in sustainable marketing use initiatives, promotions and advertisements to connect their products and brands to larger environmental and social missions. More specifically, a sustainable marketing campaign may focus on steps an organization takes to affect social change, such as public advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights or improved healthcare for military veterans. These campaigns can help organizations build brand loyalty with environmentally and socially conscious consumers. Sustainable marketing is a broad term that describes any marketing campaign focused on organizations' environmental, social and corporate governance practices.