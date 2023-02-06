Why is sustainable marketing important?

Organizations that practice sustainable marketing can help the world and their businesses at the same time.

In the past, organizations only had to offer low prices and quality products to satisfy many customers. However, as people have become more passionate about climate change and other social issues, they increasingly want to support organizations that share their values. Many investors prefer to fund organizations that engage in sustainable business practices, as they typically offer high market returns and show resilience amid economic downturns. Additionally, these organizations are more likely to achieve compliance with environmental and social regulations.

To compete in this environmentally and socially conscious landscape, many organizations engage in sustainable marketing. Sustainable marketing requires organizations to invest in sustainability initiatives. But it can increase brand loyalty, enhance employee engagement, support regulatory compliance and boost profits.

The evolution of sustainable marketing Sustainable marketing centers on organizations' environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The concept evolved from green marketing, a type of marketing that focuses mostly on the environment. Green marketing took shape in the 1970s as the industrial revolution's environmental effects became increasingly apparent. Governments had few environmental regulations in the 1960s, so air and waterway pollution increased. As a result, the U.S. and European Union (EU) implemented major environmental regulations in the early 1970s to incentivize more responsible business practices. Some organizations adopted green marketing strategies in this period to build trust with environmentally conscious consumers, although many business leaders viewed it as a fringe practice. People grew more interested in climate issues in the 1990s due to the topic's increased media coverage. As a result, green marketing saw a small uptick in interest. Some organizations created green marketing campaigns around recycling efforts and energy efficient products. However, most organizations still saw environmental protection and green marketing as optional and costly endeavors. Then, in 2004, the United Nations released a report that called for governments, investors and financial analysts to more strongly focus on organizations' ESG practices. Subsequently, many organizations created ESG initiatives and began sustainable marketing initiatives. Since the mid-2000s, consumers have become increasingly aware of environmental and social issues, and sustainable marketing has become a more common business practice.