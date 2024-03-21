6 real-life examples of effective diversity marketing

Organizations that embrace diversity and inclusion in their hiring, operations and marketing practices can stand out with customers and partners.

Marketers create messages that resonate with a wide range of people to ensure every individual feels acknowledged. This practice can reinforce an organization's connection with its audience and underscore its commitment to inclusivity. To embrace diversity in marketing strategies, organizations listen to and learn from the communities they aim to serve, said Abhishek Shah, founder and CEO at Testlify, a talent assessment software vendor.

Authentic diversity marketing is about forging genuine connections, not chasing trends. -- Nathan Jacobs, senior researcher at The Money Mongers

"It's about more than just representation. It's about authentic engagement and understanding," Shah said. "By integrating these insights into your marketing strategies, you can create more meaningful and impactful campaigns, which not only drive business success but also contribute to a more inclusive society."

Explore six examples of how actual organizations have put diversity marketing campaigns into practice.

1. The Money Mongers The Money Mongers, a California-based research firm that specializes in cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web 3.0 and decentralization, launched a marketing campaign to address the industry's lack of representation in terms of gender, race and ethnicity. It wanted to connect more deeply with a broader audience, said Nathan Jacobs, senior researcher at the company. Through collaboration with creators from underrepresented groups, the company created a storytelling campaign to highlight these communities' narratives. "Authentic diversity marketing is about forging genuine connections, not chasing trends," Jacobs said. "We take a personalized approach, avoiding one-size-fits-all campaigns. It's not just featuring diverse faces but telling overlooked stories that resonate. We listen, learn and craft messages to speak with communities, not just at them." The Money Mongers used a multichannel approach across social media, its website and partners to share the stories. It also held internal workshops to inform employees of the campaign's mission and its progress. Results of the campaign included increased customer engagement, positive feedback from represented communities and improved brand perception from audiences.

2. CasinosCodes CasinosCodes, a UK-based e-commerce business that helps people find special offer codes at online casinos, launched a marketing campaign celebrating events and holidays that its customer base observed. The campaign included personalized marketing messages, special promotions and featured products relevant to different cultural celebrations. For instance, the company personalized ad timing and product offerings for customers observing Ramadan, said Amelia Thompson, the digital marketing manager for the company. The campaign led to a notable increase in customer engagement, particularly from targeted groups. Additionally, the company saw a 15% increase in social media engagement rates and a 10% rise in sales for products featured in these promotions. The campaign combined targeted social media advertising, content marketing and personalized emails. The company also collaborated with various influencers to extend the reach and authenticity of its message. Marketers must do more than pepper visuals with faces of different races and ages, Thompson said. Organizations must truly understanding the different backgrounds, cultures, experiences and lifestyles of customers if they want to connect with their audiences. "We invest heavily in market research, customer feedback and sentiment analysis, and scrutinize our data thoroughly to understand our customers," Thompson says. "This helps us avoid unintentional bias or cultural insensitivity in our messaging."

3. Breezit Breezit is a Los Angeles-based company that connects people with wedding and event-planning vendors. The company launched a marketing campaign targeting a group who hadn't used event planning services in the past. It used digital marketing to reach its target audience and promoted its services with short videos that featured satisfied customers. To attract its target audience, Breezit offered event and wedding planning opportunities for less money than competitors and tailored the campaign for people in urban neighborhoods. It also conducted market research to understand the nuances of different cultures and communities and how they might use the company's services. The company researched which ethnic and social groups were the most excluded from its services in the past and focused on including them in the campaign. "We were able to establish that more than 60% of companies and a bit under 30% of couples who could use event and wedding planning services weren't using them due to a stigma that it's an expensive and useless service," said Rasa Urbonaitė, chief marketing officer at Breezit. Breezit's campaign helped it reach a wider audience and generated a significant increase in web traffic and new customers. The new customer relationships the company gained were more loyal than previous ones, Urbonaitė said.

4. Stallion Express Canadian e-commerce shipping company, Stallion Express, offers international, domestic and cross-border shipping services to small businesses and individual online sellers. The company launched a marketing campaign to represent the diverse cultural experiences of its customers, said Diana Zheng, head of marketing. The campaign was born out of a desire to better understand and cater to customers' needs. "One of the best practices we've adopted is the multicultural influencer approach," Zheng said. "We've worked with influencers from different cultures and backgrounds to ensure our brand resonates with a wide range of people." The campaign helped Stallion Express expand its customer base and an internal survey indicated a 20% increase in customer satisfaction scores. Additionally, the company added more diverse voices to its marketing team, resulting in a 15% boost in campaign effectiveness, Zheng said.

5. LLYC LLYC is a global corporate affairs and marketing consulting firm based in Madrid, which helps organizations improve their public relations and communications strategies. To better understand and connect with its customers, LLYC added generative AI (GenAI) to its marketing strategy. The rise of GenAI and advanced data analytics can help companies glean insights into consumer behaviors across various groups, said Federico Isuani, partner and director of marketing for LLYC's U.S. division. The company's internal research found that consumers are more likely to engage with brands that resonate with their personal experiences. Therefore, LLYC decided to use GenAI chatbots tailored for specific audiences to offer personalized experiences for users. "While campaigns must showcase diverse faces, it's equally essential for diversity to be present behind the scenes," Isuani said. The company created Rainbot, a social media bot that identifies hateful messages targeted at the LGBTQ+ community. This bot generates poems in response to the negative messages, countering hateful rhetoric with love and acceptance. The Rainbot campaign received attention from media outlets in 12 countries, making it LLYC's most effective project.