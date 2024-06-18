5 marketing campaign failure examples

Each marketing campaign bears the potential to catapult a product or service into the limelight. However, for every wildly successful rollout, there exist failures that become cautionary tales of miscalculation.

The latest Apple iPad Pro's ad campaign, released at their May 2024 "Let Loose" event, is one recent example. Despite Apple's history of successful advertisements, the effort stumbled, highlighting the difficult balance between creativity and public perception.

Apple's ad portrayed scenes and narratives that felt out of touch with societal sentiments (as detailed below). Such missteps underscore the importance of thorough market research and cultural sensitivity in ad development.

Successful marketing teams adopt a multifaceted approach to campaign planning, including extensive market research, focus group testing and building a diverse team. Coupled with a readiness to adapt and respond to feedback swiftly, the best marketing teams create ad campaigns that captivate their audience and avoid public and costly blunders.

Recognizing ad campaign pitfalls like the following helps companies better plan and execute their marketing strategies:

Examples of marketing campaign failures

Here are some marketing campaign failures including what went wrong and how the company handled the initial backlash.

Apple's iPad Pro "Crush" campaign

Apple's recent iPad Pro "Crush" ad depicted a large hydraulic press crushing musical instruments, paints, cameras, books, movie characters, sculptures and more. The ad intended to showcase how many creative mediums cram into their thinnest iPad ever, appealing in theory to writers, filmmakers, photographers, gamers, musicians and others.

However, many described the imagery as representing, in actor Hugh Grant's words, "the destruction of the human experience, courtesy of Silicon Valley." Within two days of the campaign's release, Apple responded with an apology for its "culture-crushing" ad.

Sony PSP's "White is coming" billboard

In 2006 in the Netherlands, Sony promoted the new release of a white-colored version of its PlayStation Portable (PSP) gaming console, posting an image of a white woman grabbing a black woman by the face with "PlayStation Portable. White is coming" on a large billboard.

This very aggressive approach brought cries of racism from American critics, including comments from the president of the San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP chapter. Sony withdrew the ad and apologized , but its accompanying statement said, "Images used in the campaign were intended solely to highlight the contrast between the different colors available for the PSP."

Sony's ad from 2006 which received a lot of backlash for being insensitive. The ad was to announce the new white Sony PlayStation Portable game console.

Airbnb's "Floating World" email campaign

Airbnb promotes unique vacation ideas or destinations and has changed how travelers find lodging. In the summer of 2017, Airbnb released an email campaign advertising water-themed homes and attractions like houseboats. The messaging focused on travelers spending "a day -- or an entire trip -- without touching dry land," using headlines such as "Stay above water" and "Live aquatic life with these floating homes."

Unfortunately, the campaign rolled out as Hurricane Harvey slammed into Houston, displacing many from their homes with extensive flooding. The campaign's poor timing didn't ruin the brand's image, but many called out Airbnb for its mistake.

The company conceded its timing was "insensitive" and apologized. Airbnb then built disaster relief into its brand, proving that properly identified and corrected campaign failures lead to successes like Airbnb's embrace of corporate social responsibility.

Microsoft's "Bing and Decide" campaign

In the early 2010s, nearly everyone used Google to search and calls to "just Google it" became common around anyone with a device. Microsoft attempted to gain market share by heavily promoting its search engine, Bing.

The "Bing and Decide" campaign dented Google's market share, but Microsoft eventually pulled the ads. Since then, Bing has reached as high as a 13% share of internet searches in America. However, that number fell to lower than 8% in 2024.

Levi's AI-generated fashion models

Levi's faced criticism in 2023 for online campaigns described as lazy, problematic and racist. The campaigns included AI-generated fashion models, which deprived real people of the chance to appear in the ads.

Levi's said it intended to "create a more inclusive, personal and sustainable shopping experience" by showcasing diversity in its campaigns. The use of AI models, Levi's noted, allowed shoppers to see different body shapes and skin tones in its clothing.

Following more backlash, Levi's followed up, clarifying that it plans to continue using live, diverse models and AI photoshoots that allow more images of its products on more body types more quickly. Despite Levi's intentions -- and the use of Lalaland.ai, a Black-owned company, in its efforts to create the ads -- the market perception was negative.

Microsoft's iPhone funeral (bonus)

Microsoft makes the list again because, even though it wasn't an intentional marketing campaign, the parade for its Windows Phone went viral, generating lots of PR and ultimately contributing to the product's failure.

In 2010, the Microsoft team was so excited about the launch of its latest smartphone that employees celebrated by having a parade to commemorate the birth of the Windows phone and the "death" of the iPhone. The private procession, complete with a hearse, other floats and employees dressed in funeral attire carrying a large iPhone, drew media attention after photos of the in-house event were shared.

Windows Phone never captured more than 3.6% of the market share in its five-year battle with industry leaders such as iPhone and Android. The Windows Phone Store shut down and product support ended in December 2019.