Why is diversity important in marketing?

Marketing campaigns should reflect an organization's diverse customer base.

Diversity marketing makes customers feel heard and offers business benefits, such as increased personalization and brand loyalty. Organizations that don't accurately represent their audiences in marketing campaigns might alienate customer groups and increase churn. However, organizations that engage in diversity marketing must avoid negative stereotypes and pair their inclusive advertisements with internal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

What is diversity marketing? Diversity marketing, or inclusive marketing, is a strategy marketers use to reach diverse audiences and promote social inclusion. The strategy requires marketers to understand and represent various groups within their audiences, such as LGBTQ+ and Indigenous communities, that have historically been underrepresented in media. A diversity marketing strategy can address various types of diversity, such as the following: Age.

Disability.

Education level.

Gender.

Political beliefs.

Race.

Religion.

Sexual orientation.

Veteran status.

Benefits of diversity marketing As marketing teams better understand diverse customer perspectives, they can enhance personalization efforts, attract new audiences and increase customer trust. 1. Enhance personalization Marketing personalization -- the act of tailoring advertisements to specific customers or segments -- improves marketing efforts because not all customers have the same needs or interests. Diversity marketing can enhance personalization efforts by encouraging marketers to deeply understand their audiences. Marketers who know their audience segments' specific needs, problems and cultural customs can create more effective campaigns. For example, candy manufacturers know many people eat candy on Halloween, so they increase advertising in October. Similarly, a candle company might tailor an email campaign around Diwali -- a widely celebrated holiday in which people light candles and exchange gifts. Diversity marketing encourages organizations to learn about different groups and subgroups within their audiences. As a result, this strategy can make customers feel welcomed and valued, while helping marketers find new ways to personalize outreach and sell products. 2. Connect with millennials and Generation Z Younger generations, such as millennials and Generation Z, are more diverse than previous generations and tend to respond positively to diversity marketing. These younger consumers also expect organizations to take stances on social issues. To connect with millennials and Gen Z, marketing teams can represent diverse groups in messaging and advertisements. However, these consumers are wary of inauthentic marketing tactics, so organizations must pair inclusive campaigns with internal efforts to affect social change, such as DEI initiatives. These initiatives might include internal hiring practices that address unconscious bias or mentorship programs that help workers from underrepresented groups advance their careers. Millennials are approaching their peak spending age -- mid-thirties to mid-forties -- and Gen Z will follow. A diversity marketing strategy can help organizations resonate with these consumers and position themselves for future growth. Organizations need leadership support, funding and the right technology to maintain diversity initiatives. 3. Increase brand loyalty Organizations that successfully establish themselves as DEI-forward through inclusive messaging and internal initiatives can generate brand loyalty. Brand loyalty -- a strong customer commitment to a brand based on its products or values -- can help organizations improve customer retention and reduce acquisition costs. Consumers who show loyalty to a brand continue to do business with that brand, even if competitors offer lower prices or higher-quality products. Customer and brand loyalty have become increasingly important in the age of social media because they create brand ambassadors who share their positive experiences with friends and family online. These advocates offer free word-of-mouth advertising, which can help organizations extend their reach. 4. Improve innovation Marketing leaders who implement DEI practices and build diverse teams can improve innovation and overall performance. Diversity in marketing teams drives innovation by equipping those teams with a balanced assortment of perspectives to view and solve problems. For example, a Canadian retail company might want to enter the Chinese market. The team could engage in research to learn about Chinese culture, but lived experience offers more authentic insights. In this case, a marketing team with Chinese marketers on staff is more likely to understand the target audience and create an effective campaign.