The benefits of diversity in sales teams

Diversity in a sales team can improve the employee experience while boosting an organization's bottom line.

As sales representatives interact with customers from different backgrounds, they must find ways to quickly connect with and understand those customers. Organizations that hire reps from all walks of life tend to form well-rounded teams that can build strong customer relationships with a wide range of customer segments. However, sales managers must create a safe and inclusive work environment that makes all team members feel comfortable and respected to retain them.

To build the right team, sales managers should understand the benefits of diversity in sales and best practices for finding diverse talent.

What is workplace diversity? Workplace diversity refers to hiring and retaining employees from varied backgrounds. This practice requires organizations to attract candidates from different walks of life and ensure they feel understood and included. Workplace diversity can reduce the negative social effects of unconscious bias against marginalized groups and boost business metrics like employee engagement and innovation. Common types of diversity in the workplace include the following: Race.

Ethnicity.

Sexual orientation.

Gender.

Age.

Religion.

Education.

Political beliefs.

Disability.

Socioeconomic background.

4 benefits of a diverse sales team In addition to helping marginalized people overcome barriers, diversity in sales can improve customer connections and increase brand loyalty. 1. Improves customer relationships An organization's sales team should reflect its diverse customer base because sales reps must build rapport with leads and gain their trust. A diverse sales team is better equipped to quickly build these relationships because sales reps who share common traits with their customers, such as ethnicity or age, are more likely to understand customers' perspectives, needs and challenges. A diverse sales team can help organizations expand into new regional or international markets. For example, a technology consulting firm based in Nebraska might want to expand its operations to the west coast of the U.S., which has larger Asian and Latino populations than the Midwest. A diverse sales team with Asian and Latino representation could help the firm acquire customers in this new location. 2. Increases employee engagement A sales department that fosters a culture of inclusivity can make employees feel comfortable and valued at work, which boosts employee engagement. Engaged sales reps are more likely to stay with an organization over time, go above and beyond their work requirements and surpass sales quotas. Diverse sales teams can also use diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, such as career advancement programs, to boost employee retention and engagement. These programs offer diverse sales reps opportunities for growth within their organizations, which improves employee satisfaction and productivity. Diversity initiatives can help sales leaders create an inclusive work culture and retain diverse talent. 3. Boosts innovation Diverse sales teams often find innovative solutions to problems because they have a wide range of perspectives from which to understand customer needs. For example, a visually impaired sales rep at a software company might share ideas about improving accessibility features on the company's website. The web development team could then use the sales rep's input to make the site more user-friendly for elderly and disabled visitors. Diversity on a sales team encourages critical thinking, as team members challenge each other's assumptions and ways of viewing the world. This critical thinking can lead to innovations in products, services and sales strategies, giving organizations an advantage over competitors. 4. Creates brand loyalty As customers increasingly prefer to conduct business with socially sustainable brands, organizations with diverse sales teams and practices can boost brand loyalty. Customers who show loyalty to a brand will choose that brand's products over a competitors', even if the competitor offers lower prices. Millennials and Generation Z, in particular, expect organizations to take stances on social issues and address systemic injustice and unconscious bias in their operations. Diversity in sales can help organizations gain the loyalty of these younger demographics and, in turn, increase customer retention and revenue.