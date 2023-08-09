9 customer journey mapping tools that can improve your CX

Customer journey mapping tools can help companies improve CX by analyzing customers' paths across web, mobile and physical channels.

These tools support various capabilities, from simple collaborative diagramming to more automated tools baked into full-fledged customer experience platforms.

Organizations looking to start with customer journey mapping may want to experiment with simple collaboration tools that support diagramming or project management capabilities. More sophisticated platforms can help anticipate and track customer behaviors for various buyer personas.

Start simple and expand when ready Initially, it is important to consider how customer journey mapping tools can plug into your existing processes. This means starting simple and considering more sophisticated tools once different teams understand their needs. Mike Wittenstein, managing partner at Storyminers, an experience design consultancy, said, "Unless you've used customer journey mapping tools before, knowing all the features you'll need at the start is hard." Most tools will provide a way to map various buyer personas, timelines and activity information to provide insights. But Wittenstein finds that organizations don't always use the software to change how they work on new projects. It is much better to pick tools that mirror implementation processes already in use. "You'll encounter less resistance and achieve more measurable CX success," he said. The map is just the starting point for better conversations with stakeholders. Tools with solid real-time collaboration features are ideal for remote organizations. On the other hand, if you only work with key players for a few hours, prioritize tools that let you structure incoming information on-the-fly. It's also important to find tools that support the metrics you want to prioritize. The tool should help everyone understand how you want people to feel on both sides of the cash register, nurse's station or other industry equivalents. One good practice is to craft dashboards for customer journey mapping sessions that reflect and incentivize the behaviors you want to foster. Follow these best practices to create an effective customer journey map.

Key features of a customer journey mapping tool Sharang Sharma, vice president of business process services at Everest Group, said enterprises looking to scale customer journey mapping practices should also consider how new tools can align with a single integrated platform as an authoritative source of customer data. This requires establishing clear procedures to ensure regular updates of customer journey maps based on additional data and insights. In addition, they should consider how tools can prioritize insights based on cost-benefit analysis to take appropriate actions. "Educating and building awareness among employees about the importance of customer journey mapping is vital, as well as identifying high-value cases can generate momentum and secure buy-in for future customer journey mapping investments," Sharma said. Sharma observed that some of the top considerations in choosing customer journey mapping tools include the following: Ease of use and functionality. Basic drag-and-drop functionality makes it easier to create journey maps, while touchpoint mapping and persona creation streamline workflows.

Basic drag-and-drop functionality makes it easier to create journey maps, while touchpoint mapping and persona creation streamline workflows. Flexibility and iteration. Consider how the tool can help develop additional steps in a customer journey and make real-time changes. This will help enable an iterative process to improve journey maps over time.

Consider how the tool can help develop additional steps in a customer journey and make real-time changes. This will help enable an iterative process to improve journey maps over time. Detailed and high-level views. A good customer journey mapping tool should provide detailed and high-level views of the customer journey with filtering options to analyze journeys from different perspectives, such as pain points, business owners, touchpoints and personas.

A good customer journey mapping tool should provide detailed and high-level views of the customer journey with filtering options to analyze journeys from different perspectives, such as pain points, business owners, touchpoints and personas. Collaboration and feedback. Look for how a tool can facilitate collaboration directly within the applications with feedback and comments.

Look for how a tool can facilitate collaboration directly within the applications with feedback and comments. Linking and hierarchies. Consider how a tool connects different journey maps for connecting projects, illustrating hierarchies, reusing findings and maintaining an overview of multiple journeys. This helps identify relationships and dependencies across different customer journeys.

Consider how a tool connects different journey maps for connecting projects, illustrating hierarchies, reusing findings and maintaining an overview of multiple journeys. This helps identify relationships and dependencies across different customer journeys. Pre-built templates. Customer journey map templates can reduce effort and provide a starting point for organizations. They can also help users start from scratch to create custom journey maps tailored to specific business needs.

Customer journey map templates can reduce effort and provide a starting point for organizations. They can also help users start from scratch to create custom journey maps tailored to specific business needs. Multiple views. Different views can help analyze and present journeys from different angles. Tools should support various views, such as heatmaps, difficulty impact matrices, storyboards and emotional journey visualization.

Different views can help analyze and present journeys from different angles. Tools should support various views, such as heatmaps, difficulty impact matrices, storyboards and emotional journey visualization. Integration. Look at how well a tool can integrate with existing platforms for web analytics, marketing automation, CRM and other data sources. This allows the customer journey mapping tool to pull consumer data from multiple sources and incorporate customer journey data into user workflows.