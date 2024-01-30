Cloud-native strategies pushing purchase decisions beyond IT

Organizations are increasingly moving to distributed cloud ecosystems that require assembling a hybrid of on-premises and cloud technologies.

The trend is complicating decisions about where to develop and deploy applications, which continues to impact which departments influence IT purchasing and which ones make the final decision, according to a survey by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

The upshot: Traditional technology buyer "personas" -- categories of customers grouped by common needs and responsibilities -- are evolving. Departments outside of IT who formerly played little to no role in the actual purchase of IT infrastructure and applications are increasingly involved in buying decisions. In addition, the sphere of influence over budgets for on-premises and cloud deployments is slowly widening beyond the traditional centers of IT management and operations to include line-of-business (LOB) leaders and specialists in cybersecurity, risk and compliance, cloud architecture and platform engineering.

The ESG survey points to improvements in how these groups collaborate on IT purchasing, but more progress needs to be made, according to ESG analysts, who summarized their findings in a report titled "Understanding Buyer and Influencer Personas."

"Senior IT management increasingly has extensive responsibilities to ensure that complex, multidisciplinary strategies are carried out in optimal form, without barriers that can slow business velocity. These responsibilities trickle down to a wide range of teams," the report states. "Collaboration is essential."

IT loosens the purse strings ESG surveyed 368 IT professionals in the U.S. and Canada to better understand how IT departments are moving to distributed clouds and how the migration to this new ecosystem has affected their budgeting and purchasing processes. ESG analysts noted that although influencers might make strong suggestions, senior IT management still tends to be the final decision-maker for on-premises infrastructure. In the survey, 54% of respondents named that group as the owner of the purchase decision, followed by IT management (22%) and IT operations (8%). Other groups, including line-of-business leadership and cybersecurity, were in the low single digits (Figure 1). Purchases of on-premises applications follow a similar pattern. Figure 1. IT management and operations are still most often making the final purchase decision for on-premises infrastructure, but ESG notes a trend toward groups like lines of business, cybersecurity and platform engineering increasingly making the call. Purchases of public cloud services, however, show a subtle shift in buying roles. While senior management was cited as the decider by a majority of respondents (57%), the involvement of cloud architecture and operations teams – not surprisingly -- was comparable to that of IT operations, at 8% and 7%, respectively.