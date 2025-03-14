How to design an employee journey map (with template)

As organizations compete for customers' dollars, focusing on the employee experience is critical. Creating an employee journey map is one way to uncover problem areas and solutions.

At its simplest, an employee journey map is a graphical image that represents the organizational path, or moments that matter, for a particular type of employee. For example, the same map might not be suitable for both a salesperson and a software engineer. An employee journey map can also include the candidate journey through the recruiting and hiring process.

Read on to learn more about an employee journey map and how to get started.

What is an employee journey map? As an HR leader, you will likely build a team of department leaders and other stakeholders to create an employee journey map. An employee journey map can be a high-level comprehensive overview of the employee experience from recruitment to training to final offboarding, as shown in the employee journey map template below. It can also depict a particular part of the journey, such as its pain points -- stages that cause problems. Employee journey maps are also likely to include specific information about the touchpoints you're focusing on, ratings of a particular interaction and next steps. It's also important to remember that creating an employee journey map is not a one-and-done process.

Why are employee journey maps important? An employee journey map is an important tool for understanding the employee experience. Working with other stakeholders, your HR team can use the map to identify specific areas for improvement throughout each stage of employment and then create new strategies based on employee feedback. Encouraging employee feedback can help improve employee satisfaction, which can result in higher retention rates and improve employee engagement. Engaged employees can become ambassadors for the employer brand, helping attract more talent.

Employee journey map template No two roles are alike, so every employee journey map will be slightly different. However, this template can help you get started creating your own map. It uses the employee lifecycle as the basis for a map's structure. The following template offers some objectives for major touchpoints of the employee journey as well as some strategies and methods to follow. The employee experience can then be rated using the feelings key. The notes section enables your team to evaluate what went wrong or right and identify next steps.

5 key stages of an employee journey map Here are some steps that HR teams should include in all employee journey maps. 1. Recruitment Recruitment is the first step for all employees' journeys. Treating candidates with respect is critical. One way to do this is by making sure the application process is easy to complete on mobile devices, which can help prevent candidate frustration. Another important strategy for treating candidates with respect is providing status updates that tell candidates whether the company is still considering them for the position. "Ghosting" is one of the top complaints from candidates, so timely communication is important. 2. Onboarding The onboarding process can be overwhelming for new hires with myriad tasks to complete, including understanding their new benefits, completing forms and getting to know colleagues. Getting onboarding right is critical, as it sets the tone for the remainder of the journey. Assigning a co-worker to serve as the new hire's "buddy" is one way to potentially improve the onboarding experience. 3. Development Employees don't want their careers to stagnate, so providing opportunities for professional development is arguably the most important stage of the employee journey. Offering new skills training, paying for professional certifications and recommending qualified employees for promotion are integral to this stage. 4. Retention Satisfied employees who are acknowledged and rewarded for their contributions are more loyal to their employer and less likely to look for another position, which helps improve employee retention. As discussed previously, providing employee development opportunities and acting on employee feedback are just some of the ways to improve employee retention. 5. Offboarding HR departments must handle the offboarding process in a way that ensures the departing employee is treated with dignity. Empathy is particularly important with laid-off employees, who are likely experiencing a range of emotions. Meanwhile, employees who are leaving voluntarily for another job are more likely to speak well of their former employer if the offboarding process goes smoothly. A good offboarding process might lead to the worker being open to returning and becoming a boomerang employee.