How do companies protect customer data?

Data breaches have become an everyday reality for many organizations, whose customers feel the effects of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.

Business operations require the exchange of customer information, but companies that take customer data security seriously can build trust between themselves and their customers. For organizations to protect customer data, they must maintain compliance and invest in technologies that boost security to benefit their operations and customer relationships.

What kind of customer information must be secured? As companies prepare to protect customer information, they should prioritize the following types. Personally identifiable information. PII refers to information that can distinguish or trace a person's identity by itself or with other personal or identifying information linked to that individual. Personal information. PI can directly or indirectly identify, relate to or describe a person or household. PI is relatively broad and can include data associated with someone's identity, often overlapping with PII. Sensitive personal information. SPI came into the privacy lexicon under the California Privacy Rights Act -- an amendment to CCPA. SPI covers personal data that does not directly identify an individual but may cause harm if made public. It also protects minors and their PI. Nonpublic personal information. NPI is a type of sensitive information that the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act introduced. It specifically regulates financial services institutions and includes information that institutions obtain directly from customers or through transactions. NPI does not include publicly available information. Explore which types of data are considered PII, PI, SPI or NPI.

Policies and regulations for data protection The two most well-known customer data protection policies are GDPR and CCPA. In addition, at least 25 states have data protection laws related to privately and publicly owned companies. General Data Protection Regulation. GDPR sets guidelines for businesses that collect and process personal information from individuals who live in the European Union. GDPR applies regardless of where websites are based, meaning all sites that attract European visitors must follow these guidelines, even if they don't specifically market goods or services to EU residents. California Consumer Privacy Act. CCPA became law on January 1, 2020, and is the U.S.'s strictest data privacy regulation for consumer rights. It aims to protect California-based consumers' rights related to how businesses collect, use, store and sell personal data -- primarily PII. To protect customer data, organizations can take the following steps: Collect only data vital to do business with customers.

Limit who can access customer data.

Boost cybersecurity and control access through password management tools.

Implement a strong data management strategy and store data in a centralized location.

Set minimum security standards with which the organization complies. For example, any tool must comply with either ISO 27001 or SOC 2.