Address top AI privacy concerns with this 7-point checklist

Organizations use AI to support business processes, execute tasks and assist with daily routines. But, like any new technology, AI introduces inherent risks.

In enterprise settings, one of the most pressing issues is privacy. How AI systems handle customer data, for example, is a serious concern for organizations operating in highly regulated environments.

AI offers powerful benefits, but to fully take advantage of those benefits, organizations must address privacy concerns proactively. Start by implementing seven best practices:

Data minimization. Encryption. Anonymization. Explainable AI. Compliance checks. Access controls. Governance frameworks.

6 top AI privacy concerns AI systems rely on large data sets that often contain personally identifiable information -- such as customer contact details and patient records -- or proprietary information like internal documentation. Mishandling this data can result in breaches, ethical violations, diminished user trust and regulatory penalties. The following six privacy concerns are especially critical for businesses to address. 1. Data breaches AI systems often process sensitive information and touch critical workflows, making them prime targets for threat actors. A single data breach can expose millions of records, leading to identity theft, financial loss and reputational damage. For instance, a healthcare AI system breach could reveal patient diagnoses, treatment plans and billing information, affecting thousands of individuals. 2. Data misuse Developing an AI tool involves many stakeholders, including software development teams, data engineers and third-party vendors. This widespread access during tool development increases the risk of misuse -- for example, reusing private training data for unauthorized purposes, such as selling it to advertising companies for customer profiling. 3. Black box models Many AI systems operate as black boxes, meaning that, while users can see the input and output, the model's internal logic, training data and algorithms remain hidden. This lack of visibility makes it difficult to audit AI tools or understand how they make decisions. In some cases, AI vendors are also able to access data processed using their tools, potentially revealing sensitive information to unintended parties. 4. Lack of transparency Users often don't know how AI models handle their data, as organizations don't always provide explicit or clear information about how they collect and use data for AI. In one high-profile case from 2016, Google-owned DeepMind received access to the healthcare data of 1.6 million patients -- who didn't know that their data would be used to train AI models. This incident led to regulatory investigations and public backlash, damaging trust in the healthcare provider and the technology company. 5. AI bias AI systems trained on biased data, whether public or private, are more likely to produce biased outcomes. Adversarial attacks against AI models can also lead to biased decision-making by injecting poisoned data into training sets. Biased AI models might make discriminatory decisions in lending, hiring or healthcare based on factors such as gender, race or socioeconomic status. 6. Compliance risks Some countries impose strict data protection regulations to secure citizens' personal information. For example, the GDPR, CCPA and China's Personal Information Protection Law establish strict rules around personal data use. Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to substantial financial penalties and reputational harm.