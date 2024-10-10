Interpretability vs. explainability in AI and machine learning

Imagine you're a doctor using a new AI tool that suggests an atypical treatment plan for a patient with a complex medical condition. How do you know whether the model's recommendation is trustworthy -- especially if the reasoning behind the decision isn't clear?

Machine learning models are sometimes described as black boxes because their decision-making processes are opaque to observers. But as AI and machine learning become more common, including in potentially risky use cases, model developers are increasingly expected to ensure that models' decisions are justifiable, transparent and trustworthy.

In the above example, you might know that the model has analyzed hundreds or thousands of individual data points -- lab results, medical images, patient demographics -- but as a physician, you would also need to understand why it drew a certain conclusion from that data. Interpretability and explainability are two computer science concepts that aim to address such scenarios by making models and their outputs easier to comprehend.

What is interpretability and how does it work? Interpretability describes how easily a human can understand why a machine learning model made a decision. In short, the more interpretable a model is, the more straightforward it is to understand. An interpretable model is designed so that human observers can map model inputs to model outputs. Consequently, interpretable models are usually simpler, such as decision trees and linear regressions. Because their mechanisms are fairly easy to follow, it's possible to directly observe how input influences output. Interpretability can be either global or local. A globally interpretable model has an overall structure that is generally understandable, whereas a locally interpretable model's individual predictions can be understood and traced. Decision trees, for example, are typically both globally and locally interpretable: They have an overall rule set that applies across the board, and it's also possible to trace the decision process from a specific input to a specific output. Why interpretability matters The ability to understand a model in this way matters for a few reasons. For one, a more transparent model is usually more trustworthy because it's easier to verify and evaluate. This is especially important in highly regulated fields like medicine and banking, where AI tools need to comply with relevant laws and ethics standards. Interpretable models are also usually easier to debug and optimize. If a model produces an unexpected output, developers can figure out why -- and then fix the problem -- much faster if they know how the model arrived at that decision. In contrast, complex deep learning models, such as the large language models powering tools like ChatGPT and Claude, might produce problematic outputs that are impossible for developers to fully understand and fix. Limitations and tradeoffs The major downside of interpretable models is that their simplicity can negatively affect performance. A straightforward linear regression can't capture the same complex patterns and interrelationships that a deep neural network can, for example. Likewise, the bigger a decision tree gets, the harder it is to trace how inputs travel through its various decision pathways. In the real world, especially when building large models for business analytics or consumer applications, AI engineers and data scientists therefore face a tradeoff between interpretability and predictive power. A highly interpretable model might not be the most efficient or accurate choice for identifying complex patterns and relationships in enormous data sets.

What is explainability and how does it work? Explainability, like interpretability, attempts to show why a machine learning model made a given decision. But unlike interpretability, explainability doesn't require observers to understand the model's inner workings. This makes it an especially useful framework for dealing with complex models, like neural networks. Explainability methods are applied after a model has already made its decision or prediction. Although the explanation might not clarify exactly how the model works, it offers insight into which features or variables played into the outcome. And because explainability techniques are applied after the fact, they can be used with any model, no matter its architecture. Compared with interpretability, explainability is more local by nature. That's because it inherently focuses on explanations of individual decisions, not the model as a whole. These local insights can be aggregated to explain the model's behavior across a larger set of inputs, but that process can't provide the same level of transparency as a globally interpretable model. Why explainability matters Explainability is important for many of the same reasons as interpretability. Explainable models are more transparent and reliable, which helps ensure accuracy, fairness and user trust. Understanding which features contribute most to a decision can help model developers fix inaccuracies and eliminate unwanted biases. Explainability is also increasingly desirable as AI systems become more complex and more prevalent in the average person's life. The models that many people interact with on a day-to-day basis -- like LLM-based chatbots, or the complex recommendation algorithms behind TikTok's For You page -- are opaque and hard to interpret. But explainability can still help researchers and developers understand how these models work by showing relationships between inputs and outputs. Regulations are also starting to require that AI systems be explainable. For example, Europe's GDPR entitles individuals to an explanation of any AI decision that significantly affects them, such as loan approvals. Explainability tools and techniques can help AI developers meet these compliance requirements by providing justifications for automated decisions that laypeople can understand. Limitations and tradeoffs Explainability's focus on post hoc explanations makes it easier to apply to a wide range of models, but this has a downside: A post hoc explanation might oversimplify a model's actual decision-making process, leading to potential misunderstandings of feature importance. In addition, many machine learning models have thousands of features, and explainability tools and techniques aren't always user-friendly. As a result, the explanations themselves can be difficult to convey to nonexperts, such as end users and line-of-business teams. Understanding and describing what a feature importance score means in the real world can be challenging even for a domain expert. Finally, like interpretability, explainability involves a tradeoff between performance and transparency. Explanations become more expensive and time-consuming to generate as a model becomes larger and more complex; applying such techniques can require large amounts of computational resources.

Interpretability vs. explainability: Key differences While interpretability and explainability have the same end goal -- increasing model transparency by providing insight into how models make decisions -- the way they go about achieving that goal differs. First, interpretability and explainability have different methodologies and scope. Interpretability focuses on how the inner workings of a model can clarify its decision-making behavior. Interpretable models are transparent in structure and can be examined either globally, to understand the model as a whole, or locally, to trace individual decisions. In contrast, explainability isn't derived by looking at the inner workings of a model. Instead, it uses observed patterns in model outcomes to draw conclusions about model behavior. This means explainability has a more local scope, because it looks at specific scenarios after the fact rather than the entire model. Due to these differences, interpretability and explainability are suited to different levels of model complexity. Interpretability requires deep understanding of a model's structure, making it a good fit for simpler models. Because explainability doesn't require as much insight into the model itself, it's more practical for more complex models where internal behaviors are harder to understand.