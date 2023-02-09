4 ways to reduce network power consumption

In corporate and branch offices, organizations expect wired and wireless connectivity in all locations. The network is the foundation that controls virtually every technological aspect of business, and ubiquitous connectivity is essential. As the need for network connectivity grows, however, so does overall power consumption.

Organizations typically install additional wired and wireless network devices to handle this greater need, which can create situations where network hardware is online but sits idle and needlessly consumes power. This practice has become concerning for organizations that seek to cut costs and lower their power consumption and carbon footprint.

Organizations looking to lower their carbon footprints can follow some best practices that help deliver end-to-end networking capabilities and improve overall energy efficiency.

Wasteful power consumption networking practices Organizations typically add network equipment to access closets and data centers to manage the need for anywhere access and the growth of IoT usage. While more equipment can support the need for greater network connectivity, it also creates several side effects that lead to unnecessary energy waste. Other ways in which network teams increase their power consumption include the following: Inefficient equipment cooling practices.

Overuse of twisted-pair copper cabling.

All switches in active mode.

All switch ports in full-power mode.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) consumption.

How to reduce energy, costs on your network Enterprise network teams often work in ways that increase their organization's power consumption, but teams can follow several best practices to reduce energy waste. In some cases, enterprises only need to make small investments to make their networks more energy-efficient. In other cases, teams need to make bigger changes to their network configuration to realize the benefits of energy saving. Some changes network teams can make to reduce power consumption are the following: Manage airflow for better cooling efficiency. Use copper cables only when necessary. Disable switch ports when not in use. Configure network switch power efficiency. 1. Manage airflow for better cooling efficiency If a network closet or data center has an ineffective airflow design, it can create a situation where the data center requires more cooling than necessary. Instead, enterprises can invest in network rack blanking panels and diffusers to keep cold air rows from mixing with hot air as it exhausts from the equipment. 2. Use copper cables only when necessary Unless the network design requires twisted-pair copper cables for PoE or twisted-pair cables are the only option for device connectivity, network teams should use fiber cables because they require less power to operate. 3. Disable switch ports when not in use Most enterprise-grade network switch hardware offers the ability to schedule when to enable or disable switch ports for use. This capability is especially important for switch ports that deliver power for PoE devices. Enterprises can set schedules to turn off ports and associated PoE devices during nonworking hours to save more energy. 4. Configure network switch power efficiency Many network switch vendors have included configurations that help reduce network power consumption and conserve energy, including the following capabilities: automatically place idle switch stacks in standby mode;

detect idle switch ports and put them into standby mode;

identify unused network uplinks and place them into a lower power hibernation mode; and

detect short-distance copper or fiber cable runs and decrease the transmit power output.