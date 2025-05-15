Shielded twisted pair (STP) is a kind of cable made up of smaller wires where each small pair of wires is twisted together and has an outer coating to electrically shield it. STP is used for telephone and local area network (LAN) wiring. Shielded means it has an outer covering or shield that functions as a ground to ordinary twisted-pair wiring.

Twisted pair is the ordinary copper wire that is used in many computer networks for low speed and short runs of wires. To reduce cross-talk or electromagnetic induction between pairs of wires, two insulated copper wires are twisted around each other. Each signal on twisted pair requires both wires.

Unlike unshielded twisted pair (UTP), shielded twisted pair also encloses these wires in a shield, or conductive coating, and grounds them to further reduce electromagnetic and radio frequency interference. STP cables are more expensive than UTP wiring.

Fiber optics is increasingly replacing STP for long runs of data. As the cost of fiber optic transceivers has come down, the cost of cables has gone up. The increased cost of cable is often attributed to the scarcity of copper. Additionally, fiber optic cables can be easier to work with. A bundle of cables as thick as an arm can be replaced with a single fiber optic strand.

Many businesses now have fiber optics for all the backhaul transmission and STP Ethernet cables only for the short distance from the wall jack to the end device.

How is shielded twisted pair wiring installed? Since some telephone sets or desktop locations require multiple connections, twisted-pair wiring is sometimes installed in two or more pairs -- all within a single cable. Businesses often use shielded twisted pair in their cabling system installations, while the more common kind of wire installed in homes is UTP. Frequently, twisted pair is now installed with two pairs of cables to the home. The extra pair makes it possible to add another line -- perhaps for modem use -- when needed. Twisted pair -- be it UTP or STP -- also comes with each pair uniquely color-coded when it is packaged in multiple pairs. Different uses, such as analog, digital and Ethernet, require different pair multiples. So, the color-coding makes it easier to differentiate between pairs. Businesses often use a higher grade of twisted pair for horizontal wiring in LAN installations because it is less expensive than coaxial cable. Coax and fiber optic cabling are the main alternatives to twisted pair. In electrically noisy business environments, shielded twisted pair is used in RJ-45 and RJ-11 connectors and with RS-449 and RS-232 standards to maximize the reduction of interference.

How does shielded twisted pair differ from Ethernet or telephone cable? The requirements for voice telephone, often called plain old telephone service, are low compared to high-speed data. A common type of telephone cord is a four-conductor untwisted variety with an RJ-11 jack. It is a side-by-side wire known as silver satin. These types of basic untwisted telephone wires may also carry data. This is known as Category 3 (Cat3) wire. These are mostly used at 10 megabits per second but can be pushed to 100 Mbps. This is often exploited in older buildings that were originally wired for telephones. These old cables can work with both voice and data service as needed. This approach is being phased out, though. Modern buildings are now wired with high-speed data-only cables, known as Ethernet cables. Voice over Internet Protocol telephones may be used to provide desk phone service using data cables.

What are the differences among STP, FTP and S/FTP, and UTP? Let's take a quick look at the differences between shielded twisted-pair cables and some twisted-pair alternatives: STP. Shielded twisted-pair cabling acts as a conducting shield by covering the four pairs of signal-carrying wires as a means to reduce electromagnetic interference. There are a variety of different types of STP cables, such as foil twisted pair and shielded FTP (S/FTP).

STP and data transfer rates Shielded twisted pair comes in a variety of cable categories. The most popular in use today are Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6a and Cat7. Let's take a closer look at the different STP categories and compare their bandwidth and maximum high-speed data transfer rates. As the data rate goes up, the possibility of interference goes up, making the shielding more important. Compare the purpose, bandwidth and maximum data transfer rates of the most common shielded twisted-pair cable types.