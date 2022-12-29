What is a data transfer rate (DTR)?

The data transfer rate (DTR) is the amount of digital data that's moved from one place to another in a given time. The data transfer rate can be viewed as the speed of travel of a given amount of data from one place to another. In general, the greater the bandwidth of a given path, the higher the data transfer rate.

The DTR is sometimes also referred to as throughput. In telecommunications, data transfer is usually measured in bits per second. For example, a typical low-speed connection to the internet may be 33.6 kilobits per second. On Gigabit Ethernet local area networks, data transfer can be as fast as 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Newer network switches can transfer data in the terabit range, such as the Silicon One G100 switch from Cisco, which offers a DTR of up to 25.6 terabits per second (Tbps). In earlier telecommunications systems, data transfer was measured in characters or blocks of a certain size per second.

The data transfer rate varies between the type of media used, such as fiber optic cable, twisted pair or USB. For example, USB 3.0 and 3.1 have a data transfer rate of 5 gigabits per second and 10 Gbps, respectively.

This chart shows how Ethernet speeds have evolved over almost three decades.

In computers, data transfer is often measured in bytes per second. The world record for the highest data transfer rate was set by Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology in 2021 when it delivered a long-distance transmission of data at speeds of 319 Tbps over 1,864 miles.