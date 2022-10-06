What is a filter in computing?

The term filter in computing can mean a variety of things, depending on the technology or technical discipline in question. There are four distinct applications for filters in enterprise computing:

How are filters used in computer applications and programs?

In computer applications, a filter is a program or section of code that's designed to examine each input or output request for certain qualifying criteria and then process or forward it accordingly. A filter is passthrough code that takes input data, makes some specific decision about it and possibly transforms it, and passes it on to another program in a kind of pipeline. Usually, a filter doesn't do input/output operations on its own. Filters are sometimes used to remove or insert headers or control characters in data.

Filters are commonly used within web-based applications to narrow the user's list of choices to a more manageable and usable number. For example, a filter can use machine learning or artificial intelligence to remove choices in order to simplify tasks or eliminate inappropriate options. For example, when searching a list of available cars on a used car website, users can narrow their options to the make, model, year and price.

On the back end, the application filter is tied to a database that lists all used cars for sale along with various attributes of each car that can be used to narrow down the user's choices. When a filter is executed, the application makes a data set call to reference only those vehicles that meet the filtered requirements.