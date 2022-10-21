Tips to build a data center airflow management strategy

Cooling computing hardware with air requires good airflow management to maintain consistent temperatures. Data center equipment uses more energy when it is inefficiently cooled, and overheating can cause malfunctions and damage to equipment such as servers and storage devices.

Further, cool air is expensive to make, so it is crucial to efficiently manage airflow in a data center to keep IT equipment (ITE) at optimal temperatures for the best long-term performance. By effectively managing airflow, organizations can also expand the service life of their ITE.

Hot aisle/cold aisle strategy The hot aisle/cold aisle cabinet arrangements became the recommended standard in the 1980s. This strategy advises data center admins to use filler panels in unused rack cabinet spaces and seal all other air gaps. Aisle containment is the newer extension of hot aisle/cold aisle design that further enhances cooling effectiveness and energy efficiency by separating cold airflow from exhaust air. This is effective for the vast majority of ITE, which is cooled with industry-standard front-to-back airflow. Technical Committee 9.9 of ASHRAE recommended the airflow standard in 2004. But not every piece of ITE follows this practice. Two nonstandard airflow situations are the most prevalent: large network switches with side-to-side airflow and top-of-rack (TOR) switches mounted backward to make connections accessible.

Side-to-side airflow for large network switches There are two issues with side-to-side airflow designs: Warm air is discharged back into the cold aisle, which increases the inlet temperatures of nearby equipment. When switches are mounted adjacently, the warm discharge air from one switch becomes the inlet air for the next one and so on, with the temperatures getting progressively higher as air cascades from switch to switch. There are two options to mitigate these issues. Switch manufacturers recommend vertically staggering adjacent chassis so the hot air from one doesn't enter the intake of the next. However, this is not always a good operational approach. It can require mounting large, heavy switches quite high, and it still discharges warm air back into the cold aisle, which is not a recommended practice. Most cabinet manufacturers offer accessory air baffles to redirect intake and discharge air so the two are separated and hot air discharges into the hot aisle. This usually requires wider cabinets to accommodate the air diverters or even sidecars that contain the air-directing baffles. The selection of specific cabinets and internal air diverters depends on the specific switches to be installed, but wider cabinets are always necessary. The fans in computing hardware are small relative to air conditioner fans. If air diverters are too close to the discharge, they create static pressure that causes the fans to consume more energy and may even result in insufficient airflow through the hardware.