Regulation needed for AI, technology environmental impact

Concerns about the environmental impacts of advanced technologies such as AI is prompting debate over whether computing-intensive applications and the chips that power them need to be regulated.

That's according to experts speaking during the "Advancing Technology for a Sustainable Planet" conference hosted by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence and the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

Technologies including artificial intelligence and cloud computing use energy that result in carbon emissions. At the same time, many of these technologies also help companies meet sustainability goals -- meaning companies need balance between quickly adopting and scaling emerging technologies and understanding how those technologies could affect the company's overall environmental impact.

Environmental impact depends on scale -- particularly for a technology like artificial intelligence, said Peter Henderson, a Ph.D student in computer science at Stanford University, during a conference panel session. Companies often optimize AI algorithms to address energy use and carbon emission concerns before deploying a machine learning model.

The point is to make sure we don't scale to a point that is harmful to the environment, when the goal of a lot of machine learning work is AI for social good. Peter Henderson Ph.D student, Stanford University

"The point is to make sure we don't scale to a point that is harmful to the environment, when the goal of a lot of machine learning work is AI for social good, where we want to build more sustainable things, we want to optimize batteries, energy grids," he said. "But if all that optimization leads to more negative impact than positive, it's not worth undertaking."

Henderson said beyond company measures to optimize such technologies, government efforts to provide rules for AI usage will likely also be necessary. While some efforts to regulate AI are already underway in the European Union, they don't fully address the environmental impacts of the technology.

Targeting AI's environmental impact The EU's AI regulations aim for consumer rather than environmental protection, according to Henderson. He added that a significant piece of AI's environmental impact comes from GPUs powering the AI and machine learning models. Regulation would have to cover chips and other technologies underlying AI use to address environmental impact concerns, he said. "Here in California, there was recent regulation [that says] some GPUs are not allowed to be sold here anymore because they're not efficient enough," Henderson said. "That could be a path forward to pushing innovation and forcing more efficient chipsets." Though incentives -- such as lower cost -- exist for companies to use more efficient chips, Henderson said it is still an area that needs to be considered from a regulation perspective. A lack of data on the environmental impact of technologies such as AI, cloud computing and bitcoin makes effective regulation difficult, he added. "Step one is making sure we have enough reporting, enough data to make good regulatory and policy decisions," he said.