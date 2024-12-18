U.S. approach to misinformation, AI will shift under Trump

U.S. tech policy under President-elect Donald Trump will look different in many ways from the exiting administration of President Joe Biden. Trump will prioritize protecting speech on social media platforms over targeting misinformation, and innovation in AI over safety.

Trump's promises to repeal Biden's executive order on artificial intelligence, which aimed to create safe and trustworthy AI systems and required federal agencies to develop AI safety standards, indicate that he likely intends to shift away from a safety-first focus on AI. Additionally, he's voiced issues with big tech's content moderation practices for social media platforms.

Trump recently appointed Andrew Ferguson to chair the Federal Trade Commission. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Ferguson "has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country."

His focus on protecting free speech isn't entirely off base, said David Moschella, a nonresident senior fellow at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Moschella spoke during a Dec. 17 webinar about U.S. tech policy under Trump.

"When we look at how technology is supposedly undermining trust, the claims are fundamentally exaggerated, and the problems are much deeper than that," Moschella said. "Tech is being used primarily as a scapegoat."

Misinformation under Trump Moschella pointed to examples of social media companies taking down speech identified as misinformation even when it wasn't necessarily false. He cited examples such as companies removing posts suggesting that the origin of COVID-19 was from a lab leak in Wuhan, China. The Republican-led Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a statement in May 2024 after a review of U.S. Department of State documents that the subcommittee said "credibly suggest COVID-19 originated from a lab related accident in Wuhan, China. The documents also strongly convey that the Chinese Communist Party attempted to cover-up the lab leak." "We were told that the idea COVID came from the Wuhan lab was a conspiracy theory," Moschella said. Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Trump's pick for U.S. Secretary of State, have raised concerns about big tech's power to label and take down content it considers misinformation, an issue that's become widely debated. Big tech companies -- including Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter -- have already walked back content moderation policies and cut content moderation teams.