Biden, Trump show stark differences on tech policy

As President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump prepare to face off in the 2024 presidential election, their contrasting approaches to technology could significantly reshape U.S. tech policy, especially if Trump emerges victorious.

The U.S. president serves as a key figure in leading U.S. policy on technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductor chips. The last four years under the Biden administration have seen an emphasis on competing with China through boosting domestic chip manufacturing and implementing export controls, while at the same time challenging U.S. tech companies on antitrust issues and leading by example on AI safety development by requiring federal agencies to follow guidance on AI use.

Should Trump win the election, the U.S. could see less focus on regulating technologies like AI and an acceleration of trade restrictions with China, reshoring of critical supply chains and protection of national interests.

Regardless of who wins the 2024 election, it's imperative that the U.S. president guides the next age of digital technology policy -- or else Europe will lay the groundwork for technology rules, said Tom Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Already, the European Union has adopted the EU AI Act and is in the process of implementing the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act governing digital platforms.

We're pretty close to the point where our failure to answer those kinds of questions means that Europe ends up writing the rules, which would be a tragedy. Tom WheelerVisiting fellow, Brookings Institution

Wheeler said U.S. leadership has largely ignored responding to changes that digital technology has brought to commerce and culture -- something he believes needs to change under the next administration.

"Are we going to keep talking about privacy forever? Are we going to rely on antitrust statutes written in an entirely different time? How are we going to deal with trust and truth issues? For 25 years, we have been looking the other way," Wheeler said. "We're pretty close to the point where our failure to answer those kinds of questions means that Europe ends up writing the rules, which would be a tragedy."

Biden, Trump on climate, China and AI Climate technology policy will likely mark the most significant difference between a Biden and Trump administration. Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided clean energy incentives to businesses. In contrast, the former Trump administration denied climate change and rolled back environmental protections to boost natural gas, oil and coal industries. In addition, while the Biden administration has focused mainly on clean energy technologies like solar and wind, a second Trump administration could shift that focus to nuclear power, said Arthur Herman, senior fellow and director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative at the Hudson Institute. Herman also served on the National Security Council under the former Trump administration. Indeed, Herman said nuclear power would likely become a core component of the U.S.'s approach to developing more carbon-free energy under Trump. "With Trump, we'll see nuclear power moving to the forefront of energy and technology policy," he said. China also stands to be a major focus for a second Trump term, Herman said. That would affect U.S. tech policy, which has already been evidenced through both Trump's and Biden's approach to China. During the Trump administration, tariffs were placed on Chinese goods like aluminum, steel and solar panels. Meanwhile, the Biden administration implemented export controls on advanced AI technologies to China. "The Trump administration will be looking with a certain degree of suspicion toward the role of China," Herman said. "How do these technologies support or undermine our national interests, particularly with regard to the role China plays as a strategic antagonist, but also as a technological and economic competitor?" Herman said climate policy and China would go hand in hand for the Trump administration. He cited China as an example of why Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement on carbon emissions, which Herman said Trump believed was injurious to U.S. national interests and working to China's advantage. "Green policy, particularly on the part of the Biden administration, from a Trump and Republican perspective, would be seen as one that plays into China's hands both economically and strategically," he said. AI has also taken center stage in the last year for Biden and Congress. However, Wheeler said regulating AI will likely be more affected by who wins control of the House and Senate after the November election. The Biden administration has already demonstrated the White House's limits in governing AI use. "Everybody thinks the presidency is this huge, powerful position," Wheeler said. "Clearly, it is limited in what it can ordain in these kinds of circumstances, and there's going to have to be legislation."