CHIPS and Science Act funds TSMC, Intel projects

The Biden administration awarded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. up to $6.6 billion to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, the second-largest funding project to date under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The Department of Commerce, which is overseeing the distribution of $52 billion in CHIPS and Science Act funding to semiconductor companies, said the $6.6 billion will support TSMC's $65 billion investment into building three fabrication facilities in Phoenix. The award goes to TSMC Arizona Corp., a subsidiary of TSMC, and marks the fifth company to receive a funding award from the CHIPS and Science Act to expand semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. Intel has received the largest grant to date, up to $8.5 billion to build new facilities in Arizona and Ohio, while modernizing existing facilities in New Mexico and Oregon. Intel plans to invest $100 billion in chip facilities over the next five years.

The U.S. is in a global race to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing as countries look to diversify their supply chains. According to the Department of Commerce, the U.S. is on track to produce roughly 20% of the world's leading-edge semiconductor chips by 2030, up from a global market share of roughly 11% currently. Asia, including China and Taiwan, maintains the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing market.

TSMC intends to build two fabs in Phoenix, but the CHIPS and Science Act funding will support the company's plan to build a third facility, according to a Commerce Department news release.

"One of the key goals of President Biden's CHIPS and Science Act was to bring the most advanced chip manufacturing in the world to the U.S., and with this announcement and TSMC's increased investment in their Arizona campus, we are working to achieve that goal," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in the release.

As the U.S. races to build out its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, it will face hurdles such as developing a workforce as it continues to fund more companies.

More semiconductor projects ahead Over the next few weeks, the Department of Commerce will likely make additional CHIPS and Science Act funding announcements, including for chipmakers like Samsung and Micron Technology, and other companies, said Gartner analyst Gaurav Gupta. SK Hynix, a high-bandwidth memory chip maker, plans to build a $4 billion advanced packaging facility in West Lafayette, Ind., and could potentially receive CHIPS and Science Act funding to support the project. Over the years, U.S. semiconductor manufacturing has slowly declined as production shifted to Asia. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shortage in semiconductors -- essential for powering phones, laptops, cars and other powerful technologies -- prompting the U.S. government to reassess domestic semiconductor production and pass the CHIPS and Science Act. The idea remains the same, that the U.S. government wants to motivate companies to set up facilities within the U.S. to increase the regional share of chip manufacturing in the U.S. Gaurav GuptaAnalyst, Gartner "The idea remains the same, that the U.S. government wants to motivate companies to set up facilities within the U.S. to increase the regional share of chip manufacturing in the U.S.," Gupta said. He said the success of the CHIPS and Science Act depends on how many fab facilities get built. The SK Hynix facility, for example, isn't set to be completed until 2028. Meanwhile, workforce challenges and licensing issues have forced TSMC to delay the production dates for its newest facilities in Phoenix to 2027 or 2028. Gupta said time will tell if the new facilities move the needle on U.S. chip manufacturing or keep production the same. "At least it will prevent the needle from going in the opposite direction," he said.