Intel Foundry launches as enterprise AI surges

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- If successful, Intel's ambition to become the second-largest semiconductor contract manufacturer could significantly increase chip supplies as enterprises revamp the edge and data centers for AI applications.

Intel officially launched its Intel Foundry business Wednesday, the same day leading AI chip designer Nvidia reported a 265% increase year to year in quarterly revenues. Surging demand for AI computing across companies, industries and countries drove the triple-digit increase, said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

If the trend continues, global chip production will have to rise significantly to meet demand, experts said. Therefore, Intel positioning its worldwide manufacturing operation against Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) could benefit enterprises by increasing chip supplies and stabilizing prices.

"The bottom line is anything good for the supply chain is good for enterprises," said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates.

At the one-day launch event, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told attendees that Intel Foundry wouldn't favor Intel products over those of other chip designers. Instead, it would go head-to-head for business against TSMC and Samsung, intending to surpass the latter to become the second-largest manufacturer behind TSMC by the decade's end.

"The foundry team's objective is to fill the fabs [factories], right, deliver to the broadest set of customers on the planet," Gelsinger told reporters and analysts. "We want to be the foundry for the world."

McKinsey & Co. estimates the global semiconductor industry will reach $1 trillion by 2030, providing plenty of room for another global manufacturer. However, Intel has several challenges in meeting its goal of making AI chips for PCs, the edge and data centers.

The company's manufacturing operation generated $952 million last year, double that of 2022 but a fraction of TSMC's $69 billion and Samsung's $51 billion, according to financial analyst Dan Nystedt in Taipei.

Closing the gap requires Intel to spend tens of billions of dollars to expand its manufacturing capacity, and the source of those funds is unclear.

Intel delayed the opening of its $20 billion chip manufacturing facility in Ohio from 2025 to 2026 due, in part, to a longer-than-expected timeline for receiving billions of dollars in subsidies from the Chips and Science Act of 2022. The law authorizes nearly $53 billion to increase U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joined Gelsinger at his keynote via video but provided no updates on the government's negotiations with Intel. Instead, she focused on the importance of the United States building a more robust supply chain by reducing dependence on foreign chip suppliers.

Gelsinger later told TechTarget Editorial that an announcement on CHIPS Act funding would come "very soon." He declined to provide details.