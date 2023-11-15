Microsoft launches custom AI, server chips for Azure

Microsoft introduced a custom AI chip on Wednesday that could compete with AMD and Nvidia for low- and mid-tier workloads on Azure while giving the company more control over its cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft unveiled Maia for accelerating AI inferencing and a custom Arm-based chip, Cobalt, for general-purpose computing at its Ignite conference. The chips will be available on Microsoft Azure alongside options from partners AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

Microsoft plans to start rolling out the chips early next year, initially to power services such as Microsoft Copilot or Azure OpenAI Service.

Maia is not equal to Nvidia's highly coveted H100 Tensor Core GPU for the most demanding AI workloads. However, Microsoft's hardware could compete with lower-end offerings from Nvidia and AMD for AI inferencing, said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J.Gold Associates.

More competition would mean lower prices on Azure eventually.

"Competition always lowers prices," Gold said. "It's just kind of the law of finance."

Besides intensifying competition, Maia and Cobalt also provide Microsoft with control over chip features that optimize its cloud infrastructure, similar to how rivals AWS and Google use custom chips.

"If I build my chip, I can optimize it for whatever I want and not have to go with what Nvidia or AMD gives me," Gold said.

Maia and Cobalt represent the "last puzzle piece" in Microsoft's effort to build its cloud infrastructure from top to bottom, the company wrote in a blog post. Microsoft-designed infrastructure on Azure ranges from software and servers to racks and cooling systems.

"At the scale we operate, it's important for us to optimize and integrate every layer of the infrastructure stack to maximize performance, diversify our supply chain and give customers infrastructure choice," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft's Cloud and AI Group, in the joint blog with other executives.

In developing Maia, Microsoft worked with partner OpenAI to refine and test the chip for the company's large language models (LLM), said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Microsoft has invested $13 billion in OpenAI.

"Azure's end-to-end AI architecture, now optimized down to the silicon with Maia, paves the way for training more capable models and making those models cheaper for our customers," Altman said.