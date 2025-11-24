How to import existing AWS resources into a CloudFormation stack

Infrastructure as code remains an essential component of DevOps best practices, as it ensures consistency across cloud environments and facilitates automation tasks that optimize the launch and management of application components.

Even though the use of CloudFormation, the main AWS service for managing cloud components using IaC, is a widely adopted best practice in many organizations, it is not uncommon to experience situations where important AWS cloud resources are launched manually through the console or using the CLI or SDK. When this happens, you must evaluate if those resources can be managed by a CloudFormation stack instead.

This is where the CloudFormation import resource feature is a very useful tool.

What is the CloudFormation import resource feature? This import resource feature enables the management of existing AWS resources initially created outside of a CloudFormation stack, allowing them to be updated using the stack's template. This step brings the benefits of IaC to resources that were created manually or using the CLI/SDK. Resources can be imported to either an existing stack or a new one that is being created. The manual import process requires cloud administrators to provide the full stack template with the configuration blocks for the resources that will be imported. This is supported using the AWS console and the CLI or SDK. Nested stacks also support resource import. There is also an auto-import feature that simplifies the process in the CLI or SDK by requiring only unique identifiers for the resources to be imported, as opposed to the full resource configuration block. There are several prerequisites for the import operation to succeed. Two essential ones are: To-be-imported resources must exist in the same AWS account and Region as the stack – they can't already be managed by CloudFormation. Also, the DeletionPolicy attribute must be set in the template configuration for the resources that will be imported. The IAM identity used for executing the import operation must have CloudFormation permissions to create or update stacks, in addition to read permissions. In most cases, the IAM managed policy AWSCloudFormationFullAccess is required to execute all tasks for CloudFormation imports. CloudFormation supports unique identifiers for managed resources. This configuration varies according to the resource type and it is a unique value that points to the resource that will be managed. Configuring the stack template with unique identifiers for the resources to be managed is an important requirement that must be specified when importing resources into a CloudFormation stack.