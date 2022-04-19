Steps to launch an EC2 instance using AWS CloudFormation

AWS CloudFormation can simplify the launch and maintenance of application infrastructure -- including EC2 instances -- within the AWS cloud.

First, though, it's essential to know some key features of CloudFormation, including templates and stacks. Follow this step-by-step tutorial to get started with the tool and launch an EC2 instance.

AWS CloudFormation basics AWS CloudFormation is an infrastructure-as-code tool that defines resources and their configurations in a standardized template -- either a JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) or YAML format. In general, YAML is the preferable option, as it's more concise; JSON requires a much higher number of characters. YAML also supports the ability to add comments, which JSON does not. Admins can version and maintain CloudFormation templates as part of a suite of operational components. A key concept in CloudFormation is a stack. A stack is an AWS resource that is created in addition to the resources configured in the template. A CloudFormation stack groups, launches and manages all the resources defined in a template. Even though a stack could technically contain as little as a single resource, its optimal use case is one where multiple resources launch together. The most common use case for CloudFormation is to group all or most components of a full application environment within a single stack. This simplifies the launch of multiple environments across deployment stages. While CloudFormation has a variety of features and capabilities, there are two that are particularly important. Parameters. Admins can configure resources using dynamic values that they specify upon stack creation or updates. This provides flexibility when using the same template to launch multiple stacks across different deployment stages.

Internal references. Once resources are created, they can be referenced internally within the CloudFormation stack. For example, users can create a security group in a template and configure an EC2 instance in the same template to use the recently created security group via internal reference.