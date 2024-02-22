AWS CloudFormation vs Terraform: How to choose?

When you launch and manage cloud-based infrastructure, it is essential to have reliable tools for automating the whole process. From environment launches to code deployments and regular infrastructure updates, automation plays a key role in delivering solid and efficient procedures to launch modern software apps. Infrastructure as code has become an essential tool to achieve this.

If you have an AWS environment and want to employ infrastructure as code (IaC), AWS CloudFormation and Terraform are two popular options. But which one should you choose? Gain a better understanding of both IaC tools and see how they compare on key features, such as modularity, template customization, failure handling and support.

Choose the right IaC tool IaC delivers a code-based approach to launch and configure infrastructure resources such as compute, storage, networking and security. IaC requires a text-based template using a standardized syntax for each infrastructure resource. This enables application owners to apply version control and minimize manual intervention in the release process. IaC saves software development teams a significant amount of time and delivers consistency and reliability across application environments. It also helps with process efficiency with the reusability of templates and configurations across an organization. What is AWS CloudFormation? AWS CloudFormation, launched in 2011, is an IaC service that enables users to model and set up AWS resources using templates. The service provisions and manages these resources in an orderly repeatable and predictable way. The learning curve is pretty simple since most developers are already familiar with JSON and YAML syntax. When using CloudFormation, it is highly recommended to use YAML instead of JSON, given that it's an easier syntax to handle. It is less verbose than JSON and it allows adding comments, which is an essential feature for team members to review existing templates. Four important concepts in using AWS CloudFormation are templates, stacks, change sets and stack sets. What is Terraform? HashiCorp Terraform, launched in 2014, is an open source software tool that enables IT teams to automate infrastructure provisioning with reusable, shareable and human-readable configuration files for both on-premises and cloud environments. Terraform has its own template syntax called HashiCorp Configuration Language, more commonly known as HCL. HCL might require some additional time for developers to learn because it might be unfamiliar.