How to launch an EC2 instance using Terraform

Developers can create an Amazon EC2 instance to test software in a development or staging environment, or to deploy software to production. With Terraform, they can use code to streamline that process.

An EC2 instance is a virtual machine that runs in the AWS cloud. AWS manages the underlying hardware, which enables users to focus on the software they're running rather than infrastructure management tasks. Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that enables IT admins and developers to programmatically provision infrastructure resources.

In this tutorial, learn about the benefits of Terraform, and how to use it to launch an EC2 instance in AWS.

Why choose Terraform as a developer Developers need to use their time wisely. As a result, they aim to minimize repetitive and manual processes. Typically, developers focus on application architecture design and planning, as well as writing code. Infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform, which uses the HashiCorp Configuration Language, enables developers to apply familiar skills, such as writing code, to deploy the cloud infrastructure on which their software will run on. Terraform also lets developers write tests, including unit and integration tests, store those tests in source control and collaborate on them with others.