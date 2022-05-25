You need repeatable practices to scale workloads, especially in the cloud. For engineers, creating resources manually is no longer the preferred method. With automation, they can spend more time doing value-driven work.

When it comes to Kubernetes orchestration, even though it's application-specific, clusters need infrastructure -- in most cases -- to run. It is not optimal to create those clusters from scratch or perform manual scaling if you want to create repeatable and consistent processes.

Terraform is a popular option to create an Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) cluster in AWS. Learn more about its benefits and follow a step-by-step tutorial on how to deploy an EKS cluster using Terraform.

Why choose Terraform Infrastructure as code (IaC) uses code to manage and provision infrastructure through code instead of through manual processes. There are various benefits to this method, including the following: repeatable and scalable infrastructure

shorter deployment times

lower costs There are several IaC and configuration management tools available today. Each tool has its pros and cons, including Terraform. But Terraform is rising in popularity for infrastructure pros, developers, DevOps engineers, site reliability engineers and other engineering career paths. Many of Terraform's strengths come from the following: it works across platforms;

it's human-readable and does not require advanced skill;

it's open source, which means engineers can create their own Terraform providers for specific functionality; and

it has both a free version -- Terraform -- and an enterprise version -- Terraform Cloud -- with no functionality lost between the versions.