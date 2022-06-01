Compare EKS vs. self-managed Kubernetes on AWS

AWS users who want to deploy Kubernetes on AWS have two main options: go it alone or let Amazon do the heavy lifting. Each approach has its pros and cons.

Kubernetes, an open source container orchestrator, simplifies automation, deployment, scaling and operation of containerized applications. It enables companies to reap the benefits of containers without having to deal with the complexity and overhead that previously went with them.

AWS has a fairly successful managed container orchestration service of its own --Amazon Elastic Container Service. Alternatively, users could run their own Kubernetes clusters on EC2. Eventually, however, Amazon couldn't ignore the demand for a managed Kubernetes offering, and in late 2017, Amazon added Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS).

To choose between EKS and self-managed Kubernetes, carefully consider the benefits and drawbacks of each option.

Kubernetes on AWS: Know your options With EKS, Amazon fully manages the control plane -- including components like etcd and Kubernetes API server with integration to other AWS services, such as Identity and Access Management (IAM). The entire management infrastructure runs behind the scenes, across multiple availability zones. AWS automatically replaces any unhealthy nodes in order to maintain high availability. It also handles all the upgrades and patching. For users, the EKS control plane is essentially a black box. For the data plane, there are three options for EKS users: self-managed nodes, EKS-managed node groups and AWS Fargate. Self-managed nodes With the self-managed nodes, users need to create and manage nodes with manual configuration or via the AWS CloudFormation templates provided by EKS. When the EC2 VMs are up and running, they join the Kubernetes control plane. Then, the Kubernetes control plane assigns pods to the nodes and runs containers. In addition, users need to handle the updating of the OS and Kubernetes version of the data-plane nodes. EKS-managed node groups With the EKS-managed node groups, EKS automatically creates and updates data-plane nodes. Users need to click only a couple of buttons on the web console to add new nodes and update the OS or Kubernetes versions. AWS Fargate AWS Fargate is the managed service to create on-demand compute capacity for containers. With it, users can take advantage of the serverless platform for their Kubernetes data plane. When the Kubernetes control plane creates new pods, they will run as containers in Fargate without any Kubernetes node creation and configuration. A developer can deploy an EKS cluster using eksctl. This third-party tool can provision an entire Kubernetes infrastructure, including the managed control plane and unmanaged worker nodes. It can also make subsequent modifications when required. Use kubectl to run actual commands against a Kubernetes cluster and manage the containerized resources within it. This is a standard tool, regardless of the Kubernetes version. Alternatively, IT teams can run a self-managed Kubernetes environment on an EC2 instance. Deploy with tools like kops, which help create and manage the Kubernetes cluster. In this case, the control plane is visible and available to the users, who will be able to see components running on dedicated EC2 instances. Admins will also have to patch and maintain everything by hand, which can be inconvenient in some cases.