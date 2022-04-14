Key Amazon EKS monitoring best practices

Whether you run Kubernetes services and applications on premises or in the cloud, you must monitor your resources. Just because an application, a service or an infrastructure runs in a cloud-based Kubernetes cluster, that doesn't mean it'll always stay up and perform the way you expect -- especially when it comes to applications and latency.

Let's look at the types of monitoring in Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), such as infrastructure and worker node monitoring, and how to determine which tool to choose based on your environment.

Key EKS components to monitor The components of an application running via Kubernetes on premises in a raw Kubernetes cluster versus in a cloud service, such as EKS, do not change from a working perspective. The major change is where those components run. EKS has a few primary components that are monitored such as: high availability across multiple zones;

Pods, Deployments, Services and other Kubernetes deployment types;

AWS metrics and services that EKS relies on;

cluster state information for the Kubernetes API;

EBS volumes that the worker nodes are using to store Kubernetes resources; and

resource metrics in the EC2 instances or AWS Fargate profiles that are running the worker nodes. This list goes beyond simply managing some servers running Kubernetes. It goes into the actual application and the other AWS services it requires to ensure the application runs and is reachable.

EKS infrastructure monitoring Although there are many components to monitor for Kubernetes, the best place to start is monitoring the EKS service itself. It is comprised of EC2 instances and other AWS services. In a standard setup, most EKS environments use AWS CloudWatch as its built-in monitoring tool. The control plane sends log information and other diagnostics directly to CloudWatch. What does AWS CloudWatch do? Below is a list and description of what to monitor: Controller Manager. Manages core control loops that are inside of Kubernetes by default.

Manages core control loops that are inside of Kubernetes by default. Scheduler. Manages when and where to run pods in your cluster. Uses labels to control where pods run.

Manages when and where to run pods in your cluster. Uses labels to control where pods run. Audit log. Provides a record of the users, admins and system components that impact a cluster both negatively and positively.

Provides a record of the users, admins and system components that impact a cluster both negatively and positively. Kubernetes API log. A cluster's API server is the control plane component that exposes the Kubernetes API. It's the component that does all the work and tells the other aspects of Kubernetes what to do. The worker node then does the heavy lifting.

A cluster's API server is the control plane component that exposes the Kubernetes API. It's the component that does all the work and tells the other aspects of Kubernetes what to do. The worker node then does the heavy lifting. Authenticator. Authenticator logs are an EKS-only component. The logs represent the control plane component that Amazon EKS uses for Kubernetes role-based access control authentication using IAM credentials. When you set up an EKS cluster, you can configure the options as in Figure 1. Figure 1. Configure logging options Once the EKS cluster starts to accept requests, you'll see the CloudWatch logs, as in Figure 2, via the clusters log group begin to come in. Figure 2. CloudWatch logging

Worker node monitoring When thinking about what to monitor on the EKS worker nodes, consider infrastructure components such as: EC2 instances that run as worker nodes;

EBS volumes; and

inbound/outbound network connectivity. The more important components to monitor, however, are at the application level, including: kubelet logs;

pod logs;

deployment logs;

service logs; and

application-specific components. Most choose application performance monitoring because it is more application specific. However, if you use CloudWatch, you can take advantage of its Container Insights to visualize what happens in your containerized environments via UI and dashboard -- as seen in Figure 3. With it, you can implement pod-level metrics with a CloudWatch agent, Fluent Bit or Fluentd. The agent then captures all the logs and sends them to CloudWatch. Figure 3. Container Insights dashboard