AWS adds Kubernetes security tie-ins amid SecOps tool sprawl

BOSTON -- As security operations teams struggle with multi-cloud tool sprawl, AWS has deepened the tie-ins between Kubernetes security and broader threat investigation, CSPM and SIEM services that could help consolidate analysis on disparate data sets.

Amazon Detective, a managed threat investigation service first launched in 2020, uses a graphing database to map the relationships between data feeds from AWS cloud logging and monitoring services. These include Amazon GuardDuty, a threat detection service that added support for the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) in May.

Amazon GuardDuty EKS Protection already alerts Kubernetes security administrators to potential threats within EKS clusters, such as API operations performed by anonymous users. As of an update this week, Amazon Detective now pulls in GuardDuty EKS data, alongside records of login attempts, API calls, and network traffic from AWS CloudTrail and Amazon VPC flow logs. Detective can then show whether cloud resources attached to EKS have also been compromised.

"It's agentless and helps secure Kubernetes deployments," said Melinda Marks, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), an IT research and advisory firm. "If there is an incident, it helps organizations investigate with EKS activity, API usage, containers, user behavior, and pod details."

Both tools' data also rolls up into the AWS Security Hub cloud security posture management (CSPM) tool, which further aggregates and prioritizes security data alerts for a bird's eye view of the entire cloud deployment. AWS Security Hub can also feed data into third-party partner tools such as Splunk's security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) software or Atlassian's Opsgenie incident response product.

It's a many-layered set of services, but using AWS Security Hub as a kind of clearinghouse for AWS-specific security data before it's fed into multi-cloud tools seems like the most efficient approach, said Fernando Montenegro, senior principal analyst at Omdia.

"That's a pretty scalable way of doing it, rather than having data going straight to Splunk, then Splunk to GuardDuty, and Splunk going straight to PagerDuty, and so on," Montenegro said. "One of the biggest problems in Kubernetes is how to correlate its audit log with other things -- the fact that AWS is adding in those technical details also helps."

In fact, tools like AWS Detective for EKS may be able to glean insights about the cloud infrastructure "under the water line" of its shared responsibility model that no one else can get to, said Doug Cahill, senior analyst at ESG.

"Another thing [to consider] is the volume of what [cloud providers] see, if you think about all of the subscribers to AWS, all of the services, all the EKS subscriptions," Cahill said. "The ability to have that kind of baseline when you're doing anomaly detection is really compelling."