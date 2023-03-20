Oracle OKE takes on Azure, AWS with serverless Kubernetes

Oracle's cloud now matches the serverless Kubernetes features available from its major competitors, part of a new premium tier and a broader bundle of updates for its Container Engine for Kubernetes rolled out this week.

The features, including a serverless Kubernetes option, support for managed add-ons including the Oracle database and WebLogic Kubernetes operators, and pod-level security support, don't break new ground. The major cloud vendors -- Amazon EKS and AWS Fargate, Azure AKS and Azure Container Instances, and Google's GKE and Google Cloud Run -- have long had these options available. AWS Fargate launched in 2017.

Oracle plans to compete on price for those features, according to company officials.

"Our competitors have varying prices depending on which region you use," said Vijay Kumar, vice president of product marketing at Oracle. "For example, U.S. East is the cheapest region most of the competitors have, and U.S. West will be more expensive -- even more if you go to global regions."

By contrast Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) resources are priced the same regardless of region, Kumar said.

Oracle's serverless Kubernetes offering, which it calls Virtual Nodes, is listed at $0.015 per vCPU per hour. The basic Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) requires users to manage their own Kubernetes cluster nodes. With Virtual Nodes, Oracle will also manage that layer of infrastructure -- an offering analogous to AWS Fargate, Azure Container Instances and GKE Autopilot clusters.

The new OKE enhanced clusters come with a financially backed 99.95% service-level agreement (SLA) and optional supported add-ons. It's priced at $0.10 per cluster per hour, Oracle said, and appears analogous to SLA-backed managed Kubernetes control planes for Amazon EKS, Microsoft AKS and GKE Autopilot.

OKE users can still run basic Kubernetes clusters without the SLA or support for add-ons or the additional fee. They can also manage enhanced clusters and basic clusters together within the same account, Kumar said.

Comparing free tiers between Oracle Cloud and the top 3 cloud vendors is one of many sets of calculations users must make to evaluate potential cost savings.

Cloud pricing comparisons quickly get hazy All three major OCI competitors also charge $0.10 per cluster per hour to manage the Kubernetes control plane with an SLA. Here, OKE's new enhanced cluster price is comparable, though Oracle did not disclose SLA terms as of press time. OKE virtual nodes' per-vCPU charge comes in below public list pricing in US-East for x86/Linux systems in Fargate ($0.04048) and Azure Container Instances ($0.04050). However, pinning down an exact comparison between the total costs of these services isn't that simple. AWS, Azure and Google pricing pages break down the associated cloud resource costs such as memory, ephemeral storage and limited-duration Windows OS licensing charges, among others. These also vary by region, operating system and processor type. Additional infrastructure costs factor in to the overall cost equation for OKE users too, without the regional price variation. Rob Strechay Rob Strechay In addition to free resource tiers, all vendors also offer different resource prices for spot VM instances and reserved instances, further muddying the cost comparison waters. "OCI is competing on price and SLAs that are the same as the other clouds and still complex and practically meaningless," said Rob Strechay, founder at Smuget Consulting. "Pricing at all major clouds is way too hard to figure out up front, with organizations not knowing what resources the applications they are building will use."