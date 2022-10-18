Oracle CloudWorld rollout includes new serverless options

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will take on a larger share of managing cloud-native deployments for developers via four serverless products introduced at Oracle CloudWorld this week.

The new serverless options join a burgeoning list of more than one hundred Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services that developers can use to build, extend, modernize and run applications. They include a new virtual nodes capability for the Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE) managed service, container instances, a message queue and workflow orchestration.

"Oracle's OCI enhancements speak to the need to abstract complex infrastructure configuration requirements around setup and maintenance of modern application architectures like microservices," said Charlotte Dunlap, an analyst at GlobalData. "We'll see numerous solutions which address serverless capabilities being added to technology providers' DevOps and application platforms (including AWS) this year."

Although OCI is still a wisp in the shadow of the three cloud titans -- AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure --it is gaining market share in the cloud platform services market for IaaS and PaaS, according to a Gartner report from February. When Oracle Cloud first launched in 2015, its IaaS and PaaS represented just 2% of the total market, but this figure grew more than 100% in 2020 and 80% in the first quarter of 2021.

In part, this was because Oracle encouraged its on-premises customers to move to its cloud through flexible licensing options, according to the report, which also attributes some of this growth to more enterprises being willing to consider multi-cloud deployments. Oracle, which reported $42 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2022, has more than 430,000 customers, according to its website.

While developers have other options in Kubernetes serverless tools, Oracle is in a good position to target this technology at its large installed base of enterprise developers using OCI. Charlotte DunlapAnalyst, GlobalData

There are other vendor options to abstract Kubernetes for developers, including Docker Desktop and Mirantis Lens, but Oracle's existing user population represents a significant swath of enterprise customer prospects for OCI.

